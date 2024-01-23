Sanibel Contractor Building to Defeat Storms - Island Homes LLC Utilizes Solid Concrete and ICF for Unmatched Protection
Be the last house standing!”SANIBEL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Island Homes LLC, a leading custom home builder on Sanibel Island, is taking a proactive approach to protecting homes from hurricanes. With the use of solid concrete and insulated concrete forms (ICF), Island Homes LLC is constructing homes that exceed hurricane standards and are built to withstand the strongest of storms.
According to Jonathan Tongyai, President of Island Homes LLC, the company's goal is to be the last home standing in the face of a hurricane. "We have been building ICF homes here on Sanibel for over 8 years now and have seen firsthand the unmatched protection they provide. Our team is dedicated to constructing homes that not only meet but exceed hurricane standards, giving homeowners peace of mind during hurricane season."
ICF homes are built with reinforced concrete walls and insulation, making them extremely strong and energy-efficient.
They are also resistant to fire, mold, and termites, making them a smart choice for homeowners in Florida. Island Homes LLC has been at the forefront of ICF construction on Sanibel Island, and their expertise in this area has made them a top choice for homeowners looking for a durable and safe home.
In addition to the use of ICF, Island Homes LLC also incorporates other hurricane-resistant features into their homes, such as impact-resistant windows and doors, reinforced roofs, and elevated foundations. With these measures in place, homeowners can have peace of mind knowing their home is built to withstand the strongest of storms.
Island Homes LLC's commitment to building homes that can withstand hurricanes is a testament to their dedication to providing quality and safe homes for their clients. With their use of solid concrete and ICF, they are setting a new standard for hurricane-resistant homes on Sanibel Island. For more information on Island Homes LLC and their services, visit their website at www.islandhomesllc.com.
