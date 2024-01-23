Partnership Financial Credit Union Issues Loan Interest Rebate to Members
This year, we had the opportunity to pay a cash rebate to our borrowers, which literally put money back in our members' pockets. ”MORTON GROVE, IL, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU), a member-owned financial institution, recently paid 3,670 members over $311,000 in interest rebates, as deposits into their savings on December 31, 2023. These rebates were issued to those that paid interest on personal, vehicle, and home equity loans during 2023. Each member’s rebate was for 10% of the loan interest that they had paid.
— Mary Ann Pusateri
According to CEO Mary Ann Pusateri, "As a not-for-profit cooperative, we are always looking for ways to return value to our members. We do this by offering better-than-market rates and lower fees. This year, we had the opportunity to pay a cash rebate to our borrowers, which literally put money back in our members' pockets. We also offered our savers two high yield CD specials that were very competitive in the marketplace. These are just a few of the many financial benefits of being a member of PFCU and our way of expressing gratitude to our members for their loyalty and continued support."
Credit unions are financial institutions like banks, except they are owned by their members. They are nonprofit entities that aim to serve their members rather than seeking to earn a profit. Because of this, they typically offer better rates and lower fees than banks. There are over 4,500 credit unions with over 135 million credit union members in the U.S.
PFCU is a financial institution that is open to the community with offices in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Morton Grove, and River Grove at Triton College. With origins dating back to 1940, PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with its account holders while delivering the best possible financial products and services. If you would like to learn more about Partnership Financial Credit Union and explore the benefits of membership or open an account today, please visit www.mypfcu.org.
Randy Weinberg
Partnership Financial Credit Union
+1 847-960-5350
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube