Sunset Inn & Cottages Re-Open Post Renovation with A Fresh New Look

Sunset Inn & Cottages

A true historic gem, Sunset Inn is off the beaten path for those looking to experience the Gulf Coast authentically.” — Azie Shelhorse Chief Creative Officer

TREASURE ISLAND, FLORIDA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a wet summer season, Sunset Inn & Cottages, a Gulf Coast gem, is completely re-opened and ready for guests! Located overlooking the tranquil waters of Sunset Beach on Treasure Island, the historic Sunset Inn, and its colorful beach bungalows, The Cottages, have been refreshed post Hurricane Idalia.

The beloved beach property underwent a significant renovation in the summer of 2022 under the guidance of family-owned boutique lodging brand {verdigreen} hotels and residences, whose mission is revitalizing historic inns into experiential, design-forward accommodations.

{verdigreen} embraced the original mid-century architecture of the beachside motel and elevated the guest experience. The Space Age design aesthetic inspired the interior transformation, characterized by a bold color palette, atomic graphics, and curvilinear shapes.

Several modern and luxury upgrades were made to each guest room and cottage to enhance guests’ experience, from new hardware and lighting to furnishings and custom window treatments. “A true historic gem, Sunset Inn is off the beaten path for those looking to experience the Gulf Coast authentically. Vacationers will instantly fall in love with the nostalgia of its ‘old Florida’ atmosphere. The new design is a nod to its origin story and offers our guests an immersive experience with modern comforts,” says Azie Shelhorse, Chief Creative Officer at {verdigreen} hotels.

Sunset Inn & Cottages offers a variety of distinct accommodations ranging from motel rooms with kitchenettes, a spacious penthouse loft with Gulf views, and private pet-friendly beach cottages with full kitchens, perfect for a group of friends or families looking for a more extended stress-free stay. Located on the notoriously picturesque Sunset Beach with turquoise waters and white sand, it embodies the spirit of a relaxing beachside getaway, a connection with its surroundings and local community, authentic design, and honest hospitality.

Book a stay with Sunset Inn & Cottages today! https://www.sunsetinnti.com