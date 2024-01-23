Insights from Argyle’s AI Decision Makers Summit Reveal AI Is Not Likely to Replace Jobs, But Instead Transform Them

AI is only going to become more adaptable and effective, and the opportunities for businesses are only going to grow” — Paul Price, Argyle CEO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI futurists representing CVS Health, Google, Nestlé, Roku and other enterprises gathered at the Argyle AI Decision Makers Summit on January 16, 2024 to discuss AI’s transformative potential and ethical considerations for AI leaders across every industry. “AI is only going to become more adaptable and effective, and the opportunities for businesses are only going to grow,” said Argyle CEO Paul Price.

Some highlights from the summit:

• AI is less likely to replace your job and more likely to transform it. It’ll be like having an assistant, no matter what industry you work in.

• AI will get better at helping workers solve the “blank page” problem, instead of replacing them entirely. The blank page problem refers to the problem of having to start a task completely from the beginning, in other words, from a blank page. AI will improve at providing business-specific scaffolding and guidance, so that the blank page doesn’t stay blank for long.

• The ability of AI to help enterprises retain their employees is poised to improve exponentially, providing individually customized plans for employee training, development and advancement.

• Humans will always need to be in the loop of AI decision making. AI’s are by definition trained on data from the past, which leaves them positioned to repeat past mistakes. Innovation will continue to come from human ingenuity.

• Summit speakers advocated for human review of every adverse decision an AI makes against a customer. This may be controversial as it will add cost and complexity to business operations.

Recordings of the AI Decision Makers Summit discussions are available here.

Argyle Executive Forum produces timely, provocative events like the AI Decision Makers Summit several times a year, both online and in person. Our speakers are senior level professionals doing exciting work at innovative enterprises, speaking on topics that are mission critical to businesses. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be tailored to meet individual customer needs.

For all inquiries, call Paul Price

+1 917-667-5966

pprice@argyleforum.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulnprice/

About Argyle Executive Forum

Argyle brings business information and thought leadership to leading professionals from Fortune 1000 companies in North America. We serve a curated membership community of over 1 million business leaders in Finance, IT, Marketing CX, and HR. Clients use our engagement events, marketing services, and content solutions to communicate their brand and spotlight their product innovations to our members. Visit www.argyleforum.com to see more.