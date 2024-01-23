Scrap Metal Recycling Market Know Faster Growing Segments Now: OmniSource, AMG Resources, Nucor
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Scrap Metal Recycling market to witness a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period (2024-2030).”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Scrap Metal Recycling market to witness a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Scrap Metal Recycling Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Scrap Metal Recycling market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Scrap Metal Recycling market. The Scrap Metal Recycling market size is estimated to increase by USD 54.45 Billion at a CAGR of 7.58% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 58.49 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (United States), Sims Metal Management Limited (Australia), European Metal Recycling (EMR) (United Kingdom), OmniSource Corporation (Steel Dynamics, Inc.) (United States), AMG Resources Corporation (United States), Nucor Corporation (United States), Gerdau S.A. (Brazil), CMA CGM Group (France), Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Tata Steel Limited (India), SIMS Recycling Solutions (United States), Republic Services, Inc. (United States), Cohen Recycling (United States), Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling (United States), Others
Definition:
Scrap metal recycling involves the collection, processing, and reusing of discarded metal materials. This process aims to reduce the environmental impact of metal waste by extracting valuable metals for reuse in manufacturing and other applications. Commonly recycled metals include steel, aluminum, copper, and brass.
Market Trends:
Focus on circular economy and closed-loop systems
Growing demand for recycled content in products
Market Drivers:
Growing demand for metals and rising raw material costs
Environmental concerns and sustainability initiatives
Market Opportunities:
Developing niche markets and specialized recycling solutions
Promoting environmental benefits and carbon footprint reduction
Market Challenges:
Enhancing awareness and promoting responsible scrap metal management
Competing effectively with virgin metals and alternative materials
Market Restraints:
Lack of infrastructure and processing capacity
Contamination issues and quality control
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Scrap Metal Recycling market segments by Types: Ferrous, Non-Ferrous
Detailed analysis of Scrap Metal Recycling market segments by Applications: Building & Construction, Automotive, Equipment Manufacturing, Packaging, Consumer Appliances, Others
Major Key Players of the Market: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (United States), Sims Metal Management Limited (Australia), European Metal Recycling (EMR) (United Kingdom), OmniSource Corporation (Steel Dynamics, Inc.) (United States), AMG Resources Corporation (United States), Nucor Corporation (United States), Gerdau S.A. (Brazil), CMA CGM Group (France), Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Tata Steel Limited (India), SIMS Recycling Solutions (United States), Republic Services, Inc. (United States), Cohen Recycling (United States), Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling (United States), Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Scrap Metal Recycling market by value and volume.
-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Scrap Metal Recycling market.
-To showcase the development of the Scrap Metal Recycling market in different parts of the world.
-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Scrap Metal Recycling market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Scrap Metal Recycling market.
-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Scrap Metal Recycling market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Breakdown by Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Equipment Manufacturing, Packaging, Consumer Appliances, Others) by Type (Ferrous, Non-Ferrous) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Scrap Metal Recycling market report:
– Detailed consideration of Scrap Metal Recycling market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Scrap Metal Recycling market-leading players.
– Scrap Metal Recycling market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Scrap Metal Recycling market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Scrap Metal Recycling near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Scrap Metal Recycling market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Scrap Metal Recycling market for long-term investment?
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Scrap Metal Recycling Market Study Coverage:
- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Scrap Metal Recycling market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
- Scrap Metal Recycling Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
- Scrap Metal Recycling Market Production by Region
- Scrap Metal Recycling Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Scrap Metal Recycling Market Report:
- Scrap Metal Recycling Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- Scrap Metal Recycling Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Scrap Metal Recycling Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
- Scrap Metal Recycling Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- Scrap Metal Recycling Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Ferrous, Non-Ferrous}
- Scrap Metal Recycling Market Analysis by Application {Building & Construction, Automotive, Equipment Manufacturing, Packaging, Consumer Appliances, Others}
- Scrap Metal Recycling Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Scrap Metal Recycling Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
