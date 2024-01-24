Hastreiter Industries Achieves Aerospace AS9100 Certification

Our vision is not so much growth because we want to have a bigger business, but because we want to impact people’s lives. We want to be contributors to our community and see better things tomorrow.” — Kylan Hastreiter

MARSHFIELD, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hastreiter Industries, a manufacturing leader in providing precision CNC machining and metal fabrication services, is proud to announce that it has achieved AS9100D certification. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to operational excellence, a commitment to quality and innovation, and continuous improvement in its field.

The AS9100 Quality Management System certification builds on top of Hastreiter’s ISO 9001 certification. AS9100 was created by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) specifically for the rigorous demands of the aerospace world and continues to be an important standard for defense and space related industries. It acknowledges outstanding commitment to quality processes, process control, risk mitigation and other elements of a Quality Management System.

Industries Served

Hastreiter Industries serves Aerospace, Defense, Space, Energy (Power Generation), Industrial Equipment, Medical and other Industries. “This certification opens additional doors in the Aerospace world, especially in light of new services we’ve added including fiber laser cutting, welding, and assemblies,” says Kylan Hastreiter, Vice President of Hastreiter Industries. “We appreciate the partnerships we already have in this industry, and we look forward to serving current and new customers with additional capabilities”.

About Hastreiter Industries

Family-owned by long-time Marshfield residents since its conception in 1988, the company is not merely a machining and fabrication shop, but also offers the next step with complex assemblies. Their focus on providing a comprehensive array of services, from machining and welding to complex system assembly, reflects their commitment to meeting diverse industry needs. Their facility includes an in-house metrology quality lab with an ISO 8, temperature-controlled clean room further solidifying their dedication to superior quality.

Hastreiter Industries Corp. is not just a manufacturing entity; it is a testament to the power of innovation, dedication to quality, and the pursuit of excellence. This is visible as they continue to grow and invest in both people and cutting-edge equipment. Their journey serves as an inspiration for the industry — a beacon of ingenuity and precision.

Capabilities

• CNC Milling, Turning, and Mill/Turn Services

• Fiber Laser Cutting

• Welding and Fabrication

• Assemblies

• Prototyping Services

• Design for Manufacturing & Metrology Services

To learn more about Hastreiter Industries and their certifications, please visit www.hastreiter.industries/certifications.