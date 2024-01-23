Jason Null Joins ONE DAY ALIVE for Parental Advisory Tour 2024
Cincinnati, Ohio's One Day Alive is excited to announce a major addition to the upcoming Parental Advisory Tour, as renowned producer and songs co-writer Jason Null takes some time off from his band, Saving Abel, to join forces with ONE DAY ALIVE. This highly anticipated tour is scheduled to kick off on May 3rd in Michigan and will run through Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. The tour will feature an incredible lineup, including Josey Scott's Saliva, Trapt, Tantric, and Adema.
Jason Null, known for his hits with Saving Abel such as "Addicted," "18 Days," "Drowning Face Down," and "Stupid Girl," will bring his exceptional musical talent and energy to the Parental Advisory Tour. Fans can look forward to experiencing the dynamic fusion of Jason Null's signature sound and ONE DAY ALIVE's captivating performances.
In addition to Jason Null, the tour will also feature the talented bassist Brian Carter of Scream at the Sky, who will contribute his bass expertise to enhance the overall musical experience.
"We are thrilled to have Jason Null join us for the Parental Advisory Tour. His musical contributions and the addition of Brian Carter on bass will undoubtedly elevate the tour to new heights. We're looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for our fans," said Randy Webb/Vocalist
Tour Details:
Start Date: May 3rd, 2024
Locations: Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois
Featuring: Josey Scott's Saliva, Trapt, Tantric, Adema, Jason Null of Saving Abel, and bassist Brian Carter of Scream at the Sky.
For ticket information, tour dates, and updates, visit www.Onedayalive.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
One Day Alive
Onedayalivemusic@gmail.com
About ONE DAY ALIVE
One Day Alive’s blend of thick guitar riffs, melodically driven vocals, and signature feel provides the recipe for their distinct version of new age rock.
With songs that reflect themes of both personal turmoil and triumph, ODA's music delivers a feeling of angst and honesty by way of a dynamic and anthemic sound. Originating from Cincinnati, OH, the group has performed throughout the U. S., sharing the stage with the likes of Fuel, Hinder, Smile Empty Soul, Days of the New, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Bobaflex, Taproot, Saliva, and many others.
Upcoming
During the summer of 2021 the band released its debut single "Just Tonight," which received 500 thousand streams in its first 30 days. Shortly after, ODA signed with Silent Majority Group/Warner Music, under the direction of manager Jeff Hanson, whose past band's include mega-selling artists such as Creed, Sevendust, and Alter Bridge. ODA's follow-up single, "Bringing on the Pain," released in November of 2022, reached #13 on the Billboard charts, accumulating an additional One million streams on Spotify alone. Currently, the band is completing work on its debut full-length album with co-producer Jason Null of the platinum-selling rock band, Saving Abel. The album is expected out in the fall of 2024.
https://linktr.ee/onedayalive
www.onedayalive.com
www.facebook.com/OneDayAlive/
www.instagram.com/onedaylive/
www.youtube.com/onedayalive
