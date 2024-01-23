Electric Kick Scooters Market Gain Momentum with Major Giants Xiaomi, Razor, e Lime, Bird
Latest research study released on the Global Electric Kick Scooters Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Electric Kick Scooters market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
e Lime (United States), Bird (United States), Xiaomi (China), Segway-Ninebot (China), Voi (Sweden), Spin (United States), Razor (United States), Gotrax (United States), Micro Mobility Systems (Switzerland), Unagi Scooters (United States), Tier (Germany), Dott (France), Bolt (Estonia), Wind (Germany), Circ (Germany).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Electric Kick Scooters market to witness a CAGR of % during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (Personal, Commercial) by Type (Consumer Electric Kick Scooters, Foldable Electric Scooters, Off-Road Electric Scooters, Others) by Battery (Lead Acid, Lithium Ion (Li-Ion), Others) by Drive Type (Belt Drive, Chain Drive, Hub Drive)
Definition:
Electric kick scooters, often referred to as e-scooters or electric scooters, are compact and lightweight personal transportation devices equipped with an electric motor for propulsion. These scooters combine the convenience of traditional kick scooters with electric power, allowing users to cover short distances quickly and easily without the need for physical exertion. They have gained popularity as a last-mile transportation solution in urban areas and are commonly used for short commutes, leisure rides, and navigating city streets. Electric kick scooters offer an eco-friendly and efficient way to cover short distances, reduce traffic congestion, and decrease the carbon footprint associated with urban transportation. However, as with any mode of transportation, riders should prioritize safety by wearing helmets, following traffic rules, and riding defensively.
Market Breakdown by Application (Personal, Commercial) by Type (Consumer Electric Kick Scooters, Foldable Electric Scooters, Off-Road Electric Scooters, Others) by Battery (Lead Acid, Lithium Ion (Li-Ion), Others) by Drive Type (Belt Drive, Chain Drive, Hub Drive) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Electric Kick Scooters market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Electric Kick Scooters market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Electric Kick Scooters market.
• -To showcase the development of the Electric Kick Scooters market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Electric Kick Scooters market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Electric Kick Scooters market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Electric Kick Scooters market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Chapter 01 – Electric Kick Scooters Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Global Electric Kick Scooters Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 05 – Global Electric Kick Scooters Market Background
Chapter 06 — Global Electric Kick Scooters Market Segmentation
Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Electric Kick Scooters Market
Chapter 08 – Global Electric Kick Scooters Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 09 – Global Electric Kick Scooters Market Competitive Analysis
Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 11 – Electric Kick Scooters Market Research Methodology
