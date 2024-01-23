Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC) names Samee Zafar as next CEO

Samee Zafar- CEO, Edgar, Dunn & Company

The directors of Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC) have elected London based director Samee Zafar as the firm’s next CEO.

The directors of Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC) have elected London based director Samee Zafar as the firm’s next CEO. He will replace Peter Sidenius who is stepping down for personal reasons. Peter has led EDC for over 10 years in which the firm expanded its client portfolio, opened a new office in Dubai, and sold its industry benchmarking business unit. Samee has been a director with the firm for over 16 years. Previously he worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York and Visa International in London.

“I am immensely proud of our achievements over the past 10 years. The firm has grown both in terms of revenues and reach and consolidated its reputation as the world’s leading independent advisory firm in financial services and fintech. I would like to congratulate Samee on taking on the CEO role. He is the right person to take the firm further from strength to strength,” said Peter Sidenius.

Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Edgar, Dunn & Company is a global financial services consulting firm with 6 offices on 4 continents. It is one of the most successful independent consulting firms in the world in financial services and payments and has expanded its client base in the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and in markets across Asia in three core areas: strategy consulting, M & A advice, and regulatory & litigation support. Clients consist of commercial and central banks, other financial institutions, fintechs, payment services providers, big tech companies, large multi-market retailers, and most of the world’s leading private equity firms.

“I am looking forward to leading a company that offers a unique blend of services combining industry knowledge, pragmatic insights, and intellectual rigour to help our clients grow and excel. Working with a team of highly accomplished and motivated individuals from diverse backgrounds has made the experience very rewarding. I hope to repeat Peter’s success to ensure our clients get even better service and advice for their strategic initiatives,” said Samee Zafar.