Applications open for Energy Community Summer School 2024 – free for Eastern partner countries

The 2024 Energy Community Summer School has announced the opening of applications for this year.

The opportunity is tailored for postgraduate students and young professionals eager to deepen their understanding of the energy transition and actively shape the future of the sector. 

The programme covers a wide range of energy-related topics. Detailed information will be available online soon.

Participation is free of charge for citizens of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

This year’s Summer School is scheduled for 20-27 July 2024, at the Technical University Moldova, located in Chisinau.

The Energy Community Summer School welcomes applications from:

  • Postgraduate students: Masters or Ph.D. candidates seeking to expand their knowledge on energy related matters.
  • Researchers: individuals from diverse energy-related disciplines.
  • Young professionals: those employed in governmental institutions, companies, think tanks, NGOs, and other relevant energy sectors.

The deadline for applications is 31 March.

The Energy Community Summer School 2024 is organised by the Energy Community Secretariat in cooperation with the Višegrad Fund, the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung – Dialogue Southeast Europe (FES SOE), Polis University, Albania, and the Technical University Moldova.

