Moldova: first modern rehabilitation centre opens in Floresti with EU support

In January, the first modern centre with medical equipment for the physical and psychological rehabilitation of children and adults was opened in the town of Florești, in the north of Moldova, with EU financial support.

The ARGO Centre for Rehabilitation, Therapy and Health Education will provide physiotherapy, nutritional therapy and psychotherapy for children between the ages of three and eight. Adults suffering from rheumatological, neurological, orthopaedic or respiratory problems will be able to benefit from massage services.

The Centre was established as part of the project on ‘Harnessing the potential of civil society to promote and develop social entrepreneurship in the Republic of Moldova’’, funded by the European Union and co-financed by Sweden. The total amount of the grant provided for the opening of the Centre is €37,500.

The project offers a capacity building programme, particularly in business and financial management, for both social enterprises and regional social business centres. It also helps NGOs to include disadvantaged people (youth, people with special needs, immigrants, Roma, older people, etc.) in the labour market.

