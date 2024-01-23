European Solidarity Corps: six months of volunteering with people with disabilities in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian community centre ‘Oswobojdenie-1884’, based in Kazanlak, Bulgaria, invites young people aged 18-30 years old to take part in its activities from 1 April to 30 September 2024.

The volunteering is open to citizens of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Ukraine.

Most of the activities are related to providing assistance to children and young people with disabilities and to the elderly. Another part of the activities requires learning about Bulgarian traditions and customs in order to organise festivals, activities with children, exhibitions, etc., for the local population.

Accommodation is free of charge for the volunteer. Transport costs will be reimbursed after the arrival of the volunteer in Bulgaria. Each month the volunteer will receive €150 for pocket money and €200 for food.

The volunteer will have an opportunity to learn the Bulgarian language and discover Bulgarian folklore.

There is no specific deadline for this call, but the sooner you apply, the better your chances.

