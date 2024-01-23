AUSenergy.com Expands Offering Energy Benchmarking-as-a-Service with No CapEx or Debt
AUS ( www.ausenergy.com ) launches Energy Benchmarking-as-a-Service for their clients nationwide. With state and municipal ordinances requiring businesses to track, report and reduce their carbon footprint, Energy Benchmarking-as-a-Service removes the CapEx barrier for the business, allowing them to meet their mandated sustainability goals without adding debt.
Jenna Buehre, Director of Corporate Affairs commented “More and more state and local ordinances are being passed that not only require benchmarking through Energy Star Portfolio Manager but also may mandate a building meets energy performance standards through ASHRAE audits, retro-commissioning or measurable improvements to score. The transparency from benchmarking helps buildings measure their carbon footprint, but AUS takes it to the next level and provides a plan to invest in energy saving systems for that business. Through Energy Savings-as-a-Service, AUS provides the energy and carbon reduction solutions to help clients improve their benchmarking scores, meet efficiency mandates and even apply for Certification.”
Ordinances can stipulate public disclosure of score and efficiency with some taking transparency even further by requiring a rating be posted on the actual building for public view. Energy Star Certification is also available to top performing buildings, with a public registry and visible notoriety.
Jenna added, “AUS’ goal is to make carbon reduction and energy savings available by removing the CapEx barrier for businesses and facilities nationwide. In fact, we offer LED Lighting, HVAC Energy & Power Optimization and other solutions for companies through our Energy-as-a-Service funding platform.”
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look to help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.
