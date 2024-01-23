MUSC HEALTH announces its presenting sponsorship of the CAROLINA CUP RACES
Pictured (L-R) are the Camden, S.C. mayor, MUSC officials, representatives of CCRA, and Kershaw County councilmen.
Medical University of South Carolina carries torch previously held by Mullikin Law FirmCAMDEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) HEALTH and the Carolina Cup Racing Association (CCRA) announced MUSC HEALTH’s presenting sponsorship of this year’s Carolina Cup. The announcement led by Dr. Tom Mullikin, board chair of CCRA, and Toby Edwards, CCRA’s executive director was attended by MUSC officials and representatives of Kershaw County Council at the National Steeplechase Museum – Springdale Race Course in Camden, S.C., Monday, Jan. 22.
“MUSC HEALTH’s sponsorship of this grand national steeplechase event speaks to their commitment to community, legacy, and for all the same reasons that Mullikin Law sponsored the same for the past several years,” said Dr. Tom Mullikin, board chair of the Carolina Cup Racing Association. “MUSC’s ongoing, tangible support of the broader community it so ably serves is yet another reason and a reflection of why it is considered the best hospital system in South Carolina.”
Dr. Susan L. Johnson, director of Health Promotion at MUSC, agrees.
“We're honored to continue this tradition of support where steeplechase racing converges with community fellowship,” said Johnson last week. “This year, MUSC HEALTH together with over 30,000 fans will celebrate camaraderie, support Camden's welcoming community, and contribute to the health resource district of Kershaw County through the event's proceeds.”
Carolina Cup officials applaud MUSC HEALTH’s stepping up to the presenting sponsorship level.
“MUSC HEALTH has been a race sponsor and health care provider for the races for several years,” said Hannah Marsh, event manager, Carolina Cup Racing Association. “MUSC HEALTH is now increasing its roles by becoming the presenting sponsor for the 2024 Carolina Cup Races.”
The 89th annual Carolina Cup will be held Saturday, March 30, 2024. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 1.
Pictured (L-R) are Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford; Stacy Collier, chief quality officer – Midlands Division MUSC Health; Dr. Tallulah Holmstrom, chief medical officer – Midlands Division MUSC Health; Matthew Littlejohn, CEO – Midlands Division MUSC Health; Dr. Tom Mullikin, board chair of CCRA; Kershaw County Councilman Brant Tomlinson; Kershaw County Councilman Danny Catoe; and Toby Edwards, executive director of CCRA.
For more information about Carolina Cup 2024, please visit – https://carolinacup.org/.
