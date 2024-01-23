Off Grid EV Charging-as-a-Service Launched with No CapEx or Debt to Overcome Delays
Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) expands Infrastructure for EV Charging Stations Off Grid nationwide. OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.comDELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) launches Off Grid Charging-as-a-Service to handle delays caused by Permitting and electrical grid infrastructure not able to handle the EV charging electrical needs., Charging-as-a-Service removes the CapEx and debt barrier for companies.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented “EV Charging Station projects are being delayed or stopped completely due to permitting, grid interconnection and the required grid upgrades. By utilizing our Off Grid Charging-as-a-service platform, the client takes on Zero debt nor utilizes any of its capital. Off Grid EV Charging removes the interconnection and grid issues while reducing the local permitting. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Structure of the deal is dependent on the host site and engineered for the facility’s energy needs. Maintenance and service are included over the 10-year service term as well.”
National online platforms also provide additional visibility for the business and community.
Fritz Kreiss added,” Off Grid Charging-as-a-Service is a perfect fit for delivery or municipal fleet vehicles or high traffic volumes where the electric infrastructure is insufficient like a highway gas station that has the space but not the power.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and onsite power generation for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients all across the USA and now expanding into Mexico and Canada. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 844-768-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn