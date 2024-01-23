482d Fighter Wing towers over competition in AFRC airfield operations awards

Recognizing their excellence in airfield operations, the 482d Fighter Wing’s Air Traffic Control team recently won the 2023 D. Ray Hardin ATC Facility of the Year award at the Air Force Reserve Command-level.

This award highlights the wing's exceptional capabilities in air traffic control, emphasizing its commitment to safety, efficiency, and innovative performance in alignment with the National Airspace System.

The team demonstrated unmatched proficiency in executing seamless operations, ensuring the smooth functioning of one of the most critical aspects of airfield management. Their efforts have been instrumental in using the airfield as a power projection platform.

“Our team’s success stems from their remarkable adaptability to rapid changes, including transitioning to a mobile tower and managing a shortened runway," Jonan Fichera, 482d Operations Support Squadron airfield operations manager, said. "Their dedication ensured our continued readiness and operational excellence.”

Adding to the ATC team’s achievements, Fichera was also named the Colonel Derrel L. Dempsey Airfield Operations Manager of the Year at the AFRC-level.

Fichera won the award because of his outstanding contributions to the wing’s airfield operations, by using innovative management techniques and introducing procedures that significantly improved operations quality, safety, and efficiency.

“I am driven to enhance our capabilities, like integrating our radar facility into the FAA network,” Jonan said. “This step not only reflects my growth but significantly improves air safety around Homestead ARB.”

These awards highlight the wing's dedication to technical excellence and innovative approaches in their airfield operations.

The 482d Fighter Wing, with its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, remains a pivotal part of AFRC by ensuring readiness and operational effectiveness in the global landscape.