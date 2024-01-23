WineFi Strengthens the Leadership Team With Appointment of Jonny Keeling as Chief Commercial Officer
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WineFi, the fine wine investment platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Keeling as their Chief Commercial Officer. Keeling, who spent 8 years at leading crowdfunding platform Crowdcube, most recently as Chief Growth Officer, will also be joining WineFi’s board of directors.
This appointment comes during a period of significant momentum for WineFi. Since its launch in October 2023, the platform, which facilitates a more accessible and cost-effective approach to wine investment, has experienced explosive growth, even while remaining in a private beta phase. Callum Woodcock, CEO and Founder of WineFi, expressed his enthusiasm for the addition of Jonny Keeling to the team, stating, “We are delighted to be welcoming Jonny to WineFi. Who has been a trusted mentor and adviser since WineFi’s inception. His expertise and background make him the perfect fit for leading WineFi’s go-to-market strategy.” Having played a pivotal role in streamlining access to equity investment in start-ups at Crowdcube, Keeling expressed his ambition for WineFi, stating, “Crowdcube streamlined access to equity investment in start-ups, and our ambition is to do the same with fine wine.
“WineFi is perfectly poised to introduce a meaningful new audience to the asset class.” Jonny Keeling, the newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, added, “I am excited to join WineFi and contribute to their mission of becoming the category-defining brand within the space. WineFi's innovative approach aligns seamlessly with the evolving landscape of fine wine investments.”
The appointment of Jonny Keeling underscores WineFi's commitment to excellence and innovation within the alternative asset sector. As the company continues to thrive and redefine industry standards, Keeling's wealth of experience is expected to play a pivotal role in driving WineFi towards becoming a category-defining brand.
About Winefi:
Winefi is a fintech platform that democratises fine wine investment, making it accessible to a broader audience. Through a unique blend of technology, expertise, and curation, Winefi offers investors the opportunity to explore investment-grade wine collections and create portfolios that suit their preferences. Winefi.co.uk is backed by SFC Capital and supported by industry experts and notable angels
