ISI® Elite Training Ranked Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®
EINPresswire.com/ -- ISI® Elite Training was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks ISI® Elite Training as 473 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.
“Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond.”
In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.
Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. ISI® Elite Training’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.
“I am proud of our ISI® family for what we have been able to achieve in such a short time, none of this would have been possible without our Franchise Partners and our headquarters team." said ISI® Founder and CEO Adam Rice. "We are poised for a big year of growth in 2024!”
To view ISI® Elite Training in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.
To learn more about franchising with ISI® Elite Training, visit ISIfranchise.com.
