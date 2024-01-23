MobiSystems Marks a Successful Year and AI Innovation in 2023
Krasimir Dachev, CTO at MobiSystems, Reflects on a Landmark Year of Technological Advancements and Enhanced User EngagementSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobiSystems, a global leader in productivity applications, announces surpassing the milestone of 600 million installations across mobile and desktop platforms worldwide in 2023. The company has not only achieved this significant feat but also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and user-centric development in the dynamic field of productivity software, says CTO Krasimir Dachev.
Throughout 2023, MobiSystems navigated the complexities of emerging technologies and rapid industry evolution. The company celebrated numerous major milestones, including successful completion of multi-year projects and the implementation of much-anticipated improvements and optimizations. These accomplishments reflect the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of a diverse and global user base.
A significant highlight was the launch of OfficeSuite for MacOS, marking a new chapter in MobiSystems' engagement with Mac users. This release introduced Documents and Sheets modules, characterised by a user-friendly interface and functional parity with versions on other platforms. The immediate availability of cross-platform licences has further integrated the Mac ecosystem into MobiSystems' extensive support for multiple file formats, enhancing user experience across devices and online services, such as MobiDrive - its popular secure cloud storage and sync solution.
2023 also saw substantial enhancements to PDFExtra, MobiSystems' acclaimed PDF editing suite. The addition of in-demand file manipulation features, free online conversions, and substantial improvements in UX, OCR, and Scanning capabilities have elevated the software's utility and user satisfaction.
The Dictionaries & Translators business line underwent a comprehensive multiplatform overhaul, significantly optimising core software components. This strategic move has benefited millions of active users, enabling rapid deployment of new features across all supported platforms.
The past year was marked by the groundbreaking advancement and democratisation of Large Language Models (LLMs). MobiSystems promptly integrated these technologies into its products, unveiling innovative AI-backed features. The introduction of a sophisticated AI-powered text paraphrasing tool, capable of adapting content across various styles, lengths, and multiple languages, was particularly well-received. The tool's success, as evidenced by enthusiastic user feedback and high usage rates, underscores its alignment with customer needs and signifies the correct visionary direction for MobiSystems.
As Krasimir Dachev reflects on MobiSystems' two decades of growth and innovation, starting from modest beginnings and ascending to compete with world's largest tech companies, he appreciates the unique perspective gained through this journey. The company extends heartfelt gratitude to its Engineering and Product teams, whose relentless pursuit of excellence has been pivotal in achieving these milestones.
The past 2023 stands as a testament to MobiSystems' commitment to delivering value, efficiency, and innovation at the right price. Company's focus remains steadfast on enhancing productivity and ease of use for its users. As MobiSystems looks toward 2024, it is excited to continue this trajectory of technological innovation and customer satisfaction.
For more information about MobiSystems and its 2023 achievements, please visit https://mobisystems.com
