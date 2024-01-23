Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: Growth of Cancer Gene Therapy to $11.4 Billion by 2030 with a Remarkable CAGR of 23.3%

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Cancer Gene Therapy Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Cancer Gene Therapy. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Adaptimmune, GlaxoSmithKline, Bluebird bio, Inc., Merck, Celgene, Shanghai Sunway Biotech, BioCancell, Shenzhen SiBionoGeneTech, SynerGene Therapeutics, and OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals.



𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1.4 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $11.4 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 23.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

● This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cancer gene therapy market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing cancer gene therapy market opportunities.

● The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

● Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

● In-depth analysis of the cancer gene therapy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

● Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

● Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

● The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cancer gene therapy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲:

● Advancements in gene editing technologies

● Increased understanding of cancer genetics

● Expansion of personalized medicine approaches

● Rising investment in cancer gene therapy research

● Growing number of clinical trials in gene therapy

● Development of targeted and precision therapies

● Enhanced delivery systems for gene therapies

● Collaboration between academia and industry

● Evolving regulatory landscape for gene therapies

● Successes in early-stage gene therapy trials



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲:

● Gene Induced Immunotherapy

● Oncolytic Virotherapy

● Gene Transfer



𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Hospitals

● Diagnostic centers

● Research Institutes



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

● Genulex Corporation

● Novartis

● Adapta Immue

● Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

● shanghai sunway biotech

● Gilead Sciences

● Amgen Inc.

● SynerGene Therapeutics

● Kayropharma Therapeutics

● Glaxosmithkline PLC



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes Cancer Gene Therapy Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Cancer Gene Therapy in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Cancer Gene Therapy?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Cancer Gene Therapy Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲

◾ Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

◾ Cancer Gene Therapy Market by Application/End Users

◾ Cancer Gene Therapy (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

◾ Global Cancer Gene Therapy and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

◾ Cancer Gene Therapy Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

◾ Cancer Gene Therapy (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

◾ Cancer Gene Therapy Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

◾ Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



