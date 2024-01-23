EPS Global Launches 400G ZR+ Optical Networking Bundle with Industry Leaders Coherent, Edgecore Networks and IP Infusion
EPS Global has launched its groundbreaking 400G ZR+ networking bundle for long-reach optical networks.
We are delighted to bring this pre-qualified, ready to deploy 400G ZR+ solution to the market. It will be a major driver for cost efficiencies for our Data Center and Service Provider customers.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPS Global, a leading provider of Open Networking solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking 400G ZR+ networking bundle for long-reach optical networks. This bundle offers a powerful combination of state-of-the-art hardware and software to meet the ever-growing demands for higher bandwidth and efficiency in data centers around the globe.
This bundle is the result of a strategic collaboration between EPS Global and its open disaggregated networking industry partners and comprises of Edgecore’s network switches, Coherent’s innovative 400Gigabit ZR+ optics, and IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the operating system that manages the suite.
“We are delighted to bring this pre-qualified, ready to deploy 400G ZR+ solution to the market”, commented John Lynch, VP of Sales for EMEA at EPS Global. “It will be a major driver for cost efficiencies for our Data Center and Service Provider customers, with TCO savings of greater than 40% compared to traditional router and transponder pairs, and sustainability gains through the power, space and carbon foot print savings realized”.
“At Edgecore Networks, we are pleased to join partners in creating solutions for fast-growing open networking ecosystem,” said Nanda Ravindran, VP of Product Management at Edgecore Networks. “With Edgecore’s hardware platforms specially designed to host high-powered transceivers, along with IP Infusion’s OcNOS and Coherent’s 400G ZR+ optics, the bundle offering from EPS Global will truly quicken & ease the deployment of new open networking solutions in data center and service provider networks”
“We are excited to contribute to the ever-growing trend of optical transport network disaggregation with our pluggable high-speed transceiver technology,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent Corp. “Our 400G high power ZR+ modules can be plugged directly into Edgecore’s switches and managed by IP Infusion’s OcNOS operating system. The bundle offering from EPS Global is an excellent solution for long reach optical networks, particularly in data center interconnect around the globe. In addition to the flexibility and open vender selection, the disaggregated solution provides significant CAPEX and OPEX savings by eliminating an entire layer of transponder line cards.”
"At IP Infusion, we firmly endorse the strategic significance of open networking in realizing genuine network agility and optimal performance," said Kelly LeBlanc, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at IP Infusion. "OcNOS stands as the ideal complement to Edgecore’s switches and Coherent’s optics, facilitating seamless integration and maximizing the capabilities of 400G ZR+ technology. We are thrilled to partner with EPS Global on this innovative bundle and see it powering the next generation of service provider and data center networks.”
400G ZR+ BUNDLE FEATURES:
Increased Reach: 400G ZR+ builds upon the 400G ZR standard by enabling transmissions over longer distances without the need for inline optical amplification, such as Open WDM line systems reducing CapEx and OpEx.
High-Capacity Networking: The 400G ZR+ optics enable significant network bandwidth upgrades, supporting the surge in data traffic and the need for high-speed data processing.
Seamless Integration: The bundle is designed for easy integration into existing network infrastructures, allowing systems upgrades with minimal disruption.
Energy Efficiency: The 400G ZR+ optics operate at a transmit power of 0dBm, reducing power consumption, contributing to a greener data center environment.
Advanced Management: The OcNOS network operating system provides comprehensive management capabilities, including transceiver tuning, diagnostics, and telemetry, to optimize network performance.
Interoperability: The 400G ZR+ transceivers are interoperable with different vendors' equipment, offering flexibility and choice to data center operators.
For more information on this bundle, join our product launch webinar “How to Leverage 400G ZR+ for Optical Network Innovation” on February 21, 2024. This event will feature a panel of experts from our partner companies and provide attendees with actionable insights into maximizing their data center's potential.
For more information about the 400G ZR+ networking bundle and the upcoming webinar, please visit www.epsglobal.com.
ABOUT EPS GLOBAL:
EPS Global is the world's leading provider of Open Networking solutions, with a global presence in 28 locations. The company specializes in providing comprehensive networking solutions by partnering with the industry's top hardware and software vendors. EPS Global is committed to innovation, sustainability, and the success of its customers in the ever-evolving world of networking technology.
