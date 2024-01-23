Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,832 in the last 365 days.

MCC celebrates 20 years of effective international development

MCC celebrates 20 years of effective international development

WASHINGTON (January 22, 2024) —The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its innovative international development model, and the poverty-reducing benefits the agency has delivered to millions of people worldwide.

The MCC Mongolia Water Compact represents a $462 million investment in the country’s water sector.  In 2018, the Government of Mongolia and the U.S Government, through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), signed a Compact agreement to address a projected water shortage in the capital city, Ulaanbaatar, due to climate change and population growth. The Water Compact is comprised of investment that will introduce new technologies and water resources through the construction of wells, an advanced water purification plant, and water recycling plant, and support the long –term sustainability of Ulaanbaatar’s water supply through policy reforms, capacity building, and technical assistance. By the Compact end in 2026, the investment is expected to help increase the water availability in the capital by eighty percent.  

In 2004, President George W. Bush launched the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. Government development agency employing innovative, cost-effective, and data-driven methods to address global poverty. MCC partners with countries committed to just and democratic governance, economic freedom, and investing in their populations.

Over the past 20 years, MCC has invested in nearly $17 billion in aid to 47 low-income and lower-middle-income countries across six continents, with programs lifting more than 300 million people out of poverty.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 23 January, 2024 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

MCC celebrates 20 years of effective international development

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more