Addlly AI Secures First Round of Funding at a $5 Million Valuation Cap.

Singapore's Gen-AI Startup Addlly AI, secures seed funding at $5 Million Valuation Cap to enhance AI-driven digital marketing with unique B2B SaaS features.

RAFFLES PLACE, SINGAPORE, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based Addlly AI, a Generative AI startup, announced a successful close of the seed funding round at a valuation cap of SGD 5 million. This capital injection marks a strategic move to expand Addlly AI's capabilities in AI-driven digital marketing.

“This achievement underscores the confidence investors have in our vision and the potential of our AI-driven solutions in transforming the landscape of digital marketing content creation,” said Addlly AI Co-founder & CEO, Tina Chopra. The funding will be strategically channelled towards developing advanced video and brand image tools, elevating Addlly AI's growth in the digital marketing domain. Additionally, the company will enhance its social listening features, aiming to provide more insightful and comprehensive market analysis.

Addlly AI's tools simplify the content creation process, eliminating the need for complex prompts and multiple inputs. The unique B2B SaaS digital marketing platform offers a customizable tone of voice, fact-checker for accuracy, and auto-generated AI images to enhance content quality. The platform supports content creation in Bahasa and Thai, making it a first of its kind. Addlly AI is committed to technical excellence, employing a modular design philosophy coupled with the integration of diverse AI techniques, ensuring a flexible and scalable platform. This approach allows the company to rapidly adapt to changing market needs and integrate new features seamlessly.

Recognized for its cutting-edge suite of AI tools, Addlly AI is leading the charge in creating personalized digital marketing content at scale. Our commitment to responsible AI development and support for multiple Asian languages positions us uniquely in the industry.

Recently, Addlly AI was honored to be selected as a finalist in the prestigious ASEAN Digital Awards 2024, highlighting our impact and growing influence in the region. This recognition, coupled with our latest funding success, propels us forward in our mission to establish the largest content marketing multi-modal platform in Asia.

