Clever Health Selects Kemtai to Bring AI-Guided Exercising to Its Virtual Care Management Solution
Clever Health, a virtual care digital solution, has tapped Kemtai to bring the next generation of AI-guided computer vision exercising to its platform.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clever Health Selects Kemtai to Bring AI-Guided Exercising to Its Virtual Care Management Solution
Clever Health, a virtual care digital solution, has tapped Kemtai to bring the next generation of AI-guided exercising to its platform. Kemtai is a computer platform that provides real-time feedback and corrective guidance for exercising and physical therapy. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as they join forces to enhance Clever Health’s exercise offerings, including wellness-focused exercising, MSK health-focused exercising, and physical therapy.
Clever Health recognized for its commitment to supporting faster diagnoses, improving outcomes, and boosting ease of engagement, works with employers, providers, benefits brokers, and third-party administrators to offer a variety of solutions, including AI-driven virtual care. The partnership with Kemtai aligns with Clever Health's vision to bring AI-guided exercising capabilities to patients at scale, utilizing the market's leading computer vision technology.
“This partnership with Kemtai is incredibly exciting for us,” said Cathy Fogliano, CEO of Clever Health. “Clever strives to improve outcomes, increase continuity of care, and reduce care costs, and Kemtai will help us do just that. Kemtai’s technology is unparalleled, and we’re excited to get it in the hands of our clients’.”
Clever Health will use Kemtai’s robust API framework to seamlessly implement Kemtai in its own digital platform. With the Kemtai integration, Clever will provide access to the next generation of AI-guided exercising with unprecedented accessibility and convenience. Patients and members using Clever’s platform will receive real-time, AI-driven guidance for their exercises from any device with a camera (phone, laptop, tablet), without the need for cumbersome sensors or hardware.
“Clever Health.ai has a powerful vision and the capabilities to improve digital healthcare through technology, engagement, and personalization. Partnering with Cathy and her team is exactly the type of relationship we are looking for in order to join forces with the organizations working to transform and improve the healthcare system,” said Mike Telem, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Kemtai. “The Clever platform will leverage Kemtai’s API framework and be able to add exercise guidance and accurate digital assessments at scale, with easy accessibility from any device to improve patient outcomes.”
As Clever and Kemtai scale together, this partnership has the potential to transform the exercise and physical therapy solutions provided by a variety of key market players, including employers, providers, and third-party administrators. Ultimately, by bringing Clever’s platform together with Kemtai’s technology, the two organizations strive to improve medical fitness and recoveries throughout the country.
About Kemtai
Kemtai is a computer vision exercise and assessment platform that provides real-time feedback and corrective guidance for PT, rehabilitation, and medical fitness. It runs on any device with a camera (phone, laptop, tablet) and does not require any sensors, wearables, or hardware. Kemtai partners with healthcare systems, digital providers of physical therapy, and wellness platforms to drive financial, operational, and outcomes-based benefits.
About Clever
Clever Health, where cutting-edge technology meets compassionate healthcare. We are a smart virtual care platform committed to transforming the landscape of healthcare outcomes through the power of the latest AI technologies. At Clever Health, our mission is clear – to accelerate diagnoses, elevate outcomes, and enhance the continuity of care for individuals everywhere.
Seth Bornstein
Kemtai
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Kemtai in action