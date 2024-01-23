Solar Landscape Lighting Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2032 – Lee Valley Tools, Wentronic, LITOM, Smart Detect, etc

Solar Landscape Lighting Market

Solar Landscape Lighting Market Expected to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2032 - Allied Market Research

The rise in demand for decorative and security lights in the residential sector and the increase in awareness of eco-friendly lights drive the market in coming years.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar landscape lighting represents a sustainable and innovative approach to illuminating outdoor spaces, harnessing the power of sunlight to provide ambient and functional lighting. These lighting systems typically consist of solar panels that absorb sunlight during the day, converting it into electrical energy stored in batteries. As the sun sets, the stored energy powers LED lights, creating an aesthetically pleasing and energy-efficient outdoor environment. Solar landscape lighting offers several advantages, including cost savings on electricity bills, easy installation without the need for complex wiring, and a reduced environmental footprint. Beyond practicality, these lighting solutions enhance the beauty and safety of outdoor areas, contributing to eco-friendly and visually appealing landscapes. With advancements in solar technology, solar landscape lighting continues to evolve, providing an eco-conscious alternative for outdoor lighting needs. The solar landscape lighting market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2023 to 2032.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/111381

Solar landscape lighting products are made up of four main components: the solar photovoltaic (PV) panel, battery, control electronics, and the light fixture. Solar landscape lighting products can be customized with different features based on research and customer demand which is going to increase the solar landscape lighting market share in the decorative lighting industry. Solar lighting products come with several features and storing of energy which boosts the solar landscape lighting market trends in coming years.

Solar landscape lighting has many advantages, one mainly being it is a self-sustainable unit that helps lower the outdoor lighting expanse in the residential sector. The demand for decorative lighting products in developing countries creates solar landscape lighting market opportunities in the coming years. Solar landscape lighting is a sustainable and convenient lighting solution due to which commercial and industrial sectors have installed solar landscape lighting at intersections and other pedestrian locations.

In addition, solar landscape lighting assists in illuminating places with limited access to grid electricity. The surge in awareness and promotion of green energy solution usage is expected to drive the global solar landscape lighting market growth. The demand for solar landscape lighting has increased in residential projects as the product enhances property aesthetics, security, and safety of buildings & surrounding areas.

Solar landscape lighting is energy-saving, durable, affordable, safe, and eco-friendly, which is expected to drive its demand in smart buildings and residential projects. The products in the solar landscape lighting industry come with security and motion sensor features, which boost the demand for various security applications. Solar wall light products are waterproof and heat and cold-resistant, which boosts their demand in the residential segment. Solar wall lights products can be used for security purposes as products can adjust their brightness automatically on rainy days and extends lighting time substantially.

Solar motion sensor wall light is highly recommended for the application of security lights. The market for solar motion sensor wall light is expected to experience growth during the forecast period as these products keep homes and businesses secure, reduce electricity costs, and contribute to a cleaner & greener environment. Solar motion sensor wall light product operates through three different modes, which include- light operation (on/off), dim mode & bright mode, and continuous dim mode, which help lower energy consumption.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/111381

The solar landscape lighting market forecast is segmented based on type, panel type, solar power system, end-use, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into solar post lights, solar flood lights, solar lanterns, solar deck lights, solar wall lights, solar step lights, solar fence lights, solar walkway lights, solar porch lights, solar driveway lights, solar lawn lights, and others. Based on panel type, the market is divided into polycrystalline, monocrystalline, and amorphous. Based on solar power systems, the market is categorized into off-grid, on-grid, and hybrid. Based on end-use, the market is segregated into residential, commercial & industrial, and others. Based on application, the market is fragmented lighting, decoration, and security. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the solar post lights segment held a 20.6% share in terms of revenue and the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. Solar post-light products are inexpensive, low-power, and easy to use, and they lower the dependency on grid utility. The surge in preference for clean energy solutions in the residential sector and public infrastructure projects helps fuel the demand for solar post-light solutions in the solar landscape lighting market.

Based on panel type, the polycrystalline segment held a 50.2% share in terms of revenue and the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. Monocrystalline solar panels are widely accepted in small solar landscape lighting solutions. Monocrystalline solar panels are eco-friendly and are inexpensive. It does not wear out in extreme weather situations, which increases its demand in the solar landscape lighting market.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Solar Landscape Lighting industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Lee Valley Tools Ltd.

Wentronic GmbH

LITOM

Smart Detect UK

LYX – Luminaires

LEDVANCE GmbH. As a subsidiary of MLS CO,LTD

CGC Interiors

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

SDD HONGKONG TRADING LIMITED

hugo brennenstuhl GmbH And co. kg. Kon Lighting, Fonroche Lighting America, Inc.

Greenshine New Energy, Wipro Lighting.

Based on solar power systems, the off-grid segment held a 74.2% share in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032. Off-grid systems avoid power outages and reduce electricity costs, and their ease of installation boosts their adoption in highway projects and garden lighting. The off-grid solution acts as an alternative power source for rural areas and highway streetlights, which increases its demand in the solar landscape lighting market.

Based on end-use, the residential segment held a 52.6% share in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. Solar landscape lighting products are gaining popularity in residential projects and government inclination towards the use of green energy sources is expected to fuel up the demand for solar landscape lighting products in the residential segment shortly.

Solar landscape lighting products reduce the cost of outdoor garden lighting while maintaining security and the visual appeal of the home. Based on application, the lighting segment held a 42.2% share in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. Solar landscape lighting products are used for lighting purposes at low cost. Solar landscape lighting products come with security features, which increases the demand for security applications in the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held a 34.5% share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. Future developments in China's solar product industry are projected to drive the growth of the solar landscape lighting market in the country. North America holds a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/111381

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Based on type, the solar post lights segment holds the market share of around one-fifth in 2022 in terms of revenue

- Based on panel type, the monocrystalline segment holds a market share of nearly half in 2022 in terms of revenue

- Based on solar power systems, the off-grid segment holds the market share of around three-fourths in 2022 in terms of revenue

- Based on end-use, the residential segment gained half of the market share in 2022 in terms of revenue.

- Based on application, the lighting segment gained around two-fifths of the share in 2022 in terms of revenue.

- Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region holds a market share of around one-third in 2022 in terms of revenue.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝟏. 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/03/20/2630472/0/en/Lighting-Transformer-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-2-1-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝟐. 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/work-lights-market-to-reach-48-7-billion-globally-by-2032-at-4-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301850712.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.