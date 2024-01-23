Global Cable Tray Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $5.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cable Tray Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cable tray market size is predicted to reach $5.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the cable tray market is due to the expanding construction sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cable tray market share. Major players in the cable tray market include Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Lumen Technologies Inc., Legrand SA, Hubbell Incorporated, Atkore Inc.

Cable Tray Market Segments
•By Type: Ladder Type Cable Trays, Solid Bottom Cable Trays, Trough Cable Trays, Channel Cable Trays, Wire Mesh Cable Trays, Single Rail Cable Trays
•By Material Type: Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Other Material Types
•By Finishing: Galvanized Coatings, Pre-Galvanized, Hot-Dip Galvanized
•By Application: Power, Construction, Manufacturing, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global cable tray market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A cable tray is a mechanical support structure that offers a rigid structural system for the insulated conductors, raceways, and electrical cables used in signal measurement, communication, power distribution, and control. It is usually used for cable management in commercial and industrial projects as an alternative to open wiring or electrical passage systems.

