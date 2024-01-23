Global Boxing Gloves Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Boxing Gloves Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Boxing Gloves Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the boxing gloves market size is predicted to reach $1.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.
The growth in the boxing gloves market is due to the growing popularity of combat sports. North America region is expected to hold the largest boxing gloves market share. Major players in the boxing gloves market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, VF Corporation, Puma S, Columbia Sportswear Company, Reebok International Limited, Everlast Worldwide Inc.
By Glove Type: Sparring Gloves, Bag Gloves, Competition Gloves
By Material Type: PU Leather, Genuine Leather, Microfiber Leather
Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retails, Other Distribution Channels
By Application: Amateur Boxing, Professional Boxing
By End User: Kids, Adults
By Geography: The global boxing gloves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Boxing gloves refer to the cushioned gloves worn by boxers during fights and practice sessions. They are made to lessen the impact of punches on both the user and the opponent and are also used to protect the wearer's hands and wrists.
