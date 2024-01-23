Humanoid Robot Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Humanoid Robot Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Humanoid Robot Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the humanoid robot market size is predicted to reach $19.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.9%.

The growth in the humanoid robot market is due to rising demand for humanoid robots in the medical sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest humanoid robot market share. Major players in the humanoid robot market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., SoftBank Corp., Toshiba Corporation, KUKA Robotics Corp.

Humanoid Robot Market Segments

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Motion Type: Biped, Wheel Drive

By Application: Education And Entertainment, Research And Space Exploration, Personal Assistance And Caregiving, Search And Rescue, Public Relations, Other Applications

By Geography: The global humanoid robot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Humanoid robots refer to robots designed to resemble and mimic human physical characteristics, behaviors, and capabilities. These robots interact and perform tasks familiar to humans, making them more approachable and easier to work with in human environments.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Humanoid Robot Market Characteristics

3. Humanoid Robot Market Trends And Strategies

4. Humanoid Robot Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Humanoid Robot Market Size And Growth

……

27. Humanoid Robot Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Humanoid Robot Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

