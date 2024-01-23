UIPM Sets the Stage for 45 Extraordinary Individuals from 11 countries to Receive Honorary Doctorates in Malaysia

Stage is set to recognize 45 individual who have dedicated the life in their respective fields and have created success for them and an inspiration for others.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Institute of Professional Management (UIPM) is set to host a momentous Honorary Causa Convocation event on January 31, 2024, at the prestigious Royale Chulan KL Hotel, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.This special occasion will witness the conferment of Honorary Causa Doctorate Recipients, upon exceptional individuals whose dedication in their respective fields, have not only propelled them to success but have also significantly contributed to the betterment of their communities.UIPM is deeply committed to its mission of recognizing, acknowledging, and nominating successful individuals, who exhibit outstanding leadership, innovation, and a dedication to creating positive societal change. We award such Individuals with the Honorary Causa Doctorate Award.This HC Doctorate award symbolize our recognition of individuals who have not only achieved excellence in their specific domains but have also emerged as inspiring figures for others to emulate. By recognizing and nominating these Individuals for such an award, we believe that they will be an inspiration to others to enhance their lives and by doing so, we believe a better community can and will be created. A community that will rise towards excellence and inspire each other to do the same.Event Highlights:- Date: January 31st, 2024- Time: From 13:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs- Venue: Royale Chulan KL Hotel, Taming Sari Grand Ballroom, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaThis Convocation event will bring together distinguished personalities and leaders to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the awardees.UIPM believes in the transformative power of modelling success to others and aims to inspire the next generation by showcasing real-world examples of individuals who have harnessed their skills and expertise to bring about positive change. The Convocation event will serve as a platform to share these success stories, fostering a culture of innovation, leadership, and community engagement.About UIPM:Universal Institute of Professional Management (UIPM) is a leading online institution committed to recognizing and nurturing exceptional talent. Our mission is to empower individuals to make meaningful contributions to their fields and communities. Through our innovative programs and emphasis on real-world application, UIPM strives to shape future leaders who will drive positive change globally.

Our Past convocation Event in Singapore