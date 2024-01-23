Aviation Insurance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The aviation insurance market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aviation Insurance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aviation insurance market size is predicted to reach $5.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the aviation insurance market is due to the rise in air passenger traffic. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aviation insurance market share. Major players in the aviation insurance market include Allianz SE, AXA SA, American International Group Inc., Chubb Ltd., USAA Inc.(United Services Automobile Association), Marsh LLC.

Aviation Insurance Market Segments

• By Insurance Type: Public Liability Insurance, Passenger Liability Insurance, Ground Risk Hull Insurance Not-In-Motion, Ground Risk Hull Insurance In-Motion, Combined Single Limit, In Flight Insurance

• By Application: Commercial Aviation, Business And General Aviation, Other Applications

• By End User Industry: Service Providers, Airport Operators, Other End User Industries

• By Geography: The global aviation insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aviation insurance refers to a policy that provides aircraft with property and liability protection. It includes damages brought on by aviation risks caused by the upkeep and operation of aircraft, including property damage, cargo loss, and personal harm. It is utilized to guard against unplanned losses for both aircraft owners and operators.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aviation Insurance Market Characteristics

3. Aviation Insurance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aviation Insurance Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aviation Insurance Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aviation Insurance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aviation Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

