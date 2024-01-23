Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Construction Equipment Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Construction Equipment Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the construction equipment aftermarket market size is predicted to reach $35.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.
The growth in the construction equipment aftermarket market is due to the growing construction activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction equipment aftermarket market share. Major players in the construction equipment aftermarket market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V., Atlas Copco Group, Liebherr Group, XCMG Group, John Deere Construction & Forestry.
Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market Segments
• By Equipment Type: Earthmoving And Road Building Equipment, Material Handling And Cranes, Concrete Equipment
• By Application: Infrastructure, Residential, Commercial
• By Sales Channel: Online, Offline
• By Geography: The global construction equipment aftermarket market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Construction equipment aftermarket refers to the parts, accessories, and services of construction equipment sold after the initial sale. They help equipment owners and operators maximize the value of their investments and the productivity of their construction operations.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market Characteristics
3. Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market Trends And Strategies
4. Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market Size And Growth
……
27. Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Construction Equipment Aftermarket Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
