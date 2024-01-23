Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc., will unveil its propellantless propulsion technology at the SpaceCom Expo in Orlando
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc., will unveil its propellantless propulsion technology at the upcoming SpaceCom 50th Congress at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The live demonstration will take place at Booth 316 from January 30th through February 1st, showcasing a propellantless propulsion system that promises to revolutionize space exploration.
The propellantless propulsion technology developed by Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc., represents a significant advancement in the field of space travel. Unlike traditional propulsion methods that rely on the expulsion of mass (propellant), this cutting-edge technology enables spacecraft to achieve propulsion without the need for conventional fuel sources.
Key Features of the CID (Centrifugal Impulse Drive) Technology:
1. Innovative Propulsion Mechanism: Using photovoltaic cells to charge batteries, electricity is converted directly into thrust, with no ejection of mass.
2. Increased Efficiency, Sustainability, and Cost Savings: This new propellantless propulsion technology will allow satellites and other spacecraft to remain in orbit for longer periods, thereby decreasing the need to deorbit satellites and other spacecraft because they have run out of fuel, resulting in major savings by decreasing the number of launches.
3. Live Demonstration at SpaceCom Expo: CID will be suspended on a torsion balance and will demonstrate unidirectional thrust. Guests will be allowed to completely examine CID.
“We are thrilled to showcase our propellantless propulsion technology at SpaceCom Expo,” said Harry Sprain, CEO, of Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc. “This innovation will redefine the future of space exploration by offering a more efficient and sustainable means of propulsion for all spacecraft.”
Don’t miss the opportunity to view this new technology, and the future of space travel, developed by Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc., on display at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from January 30th through February 1st.
For more information please contact Harry Sprain at hpsprain@qde-inc.com or visit our website at www.qde-inc.com
Harry Sprain
Harry Sprain
Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc
