Maternity uniform for pregnant RSIPF officers

The Australian Federal Police (AFP), through its partnership program with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), has supported the introduction of a maternity uniform for RSIPF female officers.

Funding support from the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) enabled the RSIPF’s Women Adversary Networking (WAN) to achieve this important goal.

The maternity uniform is similar in appearance to the RSIPF standard uniform and includes a long pant or skirt option along with an adjustable shirt that maintains a professional look.

RSIPF aims to be an inclusive workplace that actively supports and values the contribution of all officers.

Female officers make up more than 15 per cent of the RSIPF workforce and many of these officers seek to continue to work in uniform roles during pregnancy. The availability of a maternity uniform recognises the valuable role female officers’ play within RSIPF and supports their ongoing engagement in operational duties while pregnant.

Supervising Director Strategic Policy and Planning Alice Hillary, who is also RSIPF’s Gender Coordinator, led the project to introduce the maternity uniform. She highlighted the importance of RSIPF support for its female officers by providing a professional and comfortable option for pregnant officers. She said RSIPF is a disciplined organisation and pregnant female officers must be provided proper work uniforms to wear to work.

RSIPF Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, thanked AFP for the support saying this is not the first time the AFP supported the RSIPF with uniforms.

“AFP has been supporting the RSIPF with uniforms and other resources. I thank the AFP and RAPPP for this,” Commissioner Mangau said.

AFP Solomon Islands Commander, Heath Davies, said the AFP is proud to support RSIPF female officers with this uniform.

Commander Davies said the introduction of a maternity uniform is an illustration of RSIPF’s leadership in recognising women in policing and promoting gender inclusion within Solomon Islands and across the Pacific.

“The RSIPF WAN should be congratulated on this great initiative” Commander

//End//

RSIPF of wearing her new maternity uniform and pose for a photo

CRSIPF Mr. Mostyn Mangau far left with AFP-SI Commander, Heath Davies with RSIPF female officers during the handing over of Maternity Uniform