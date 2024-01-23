Dr. David Samadi: Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr., Succumbs After Battle with Prostate Cancer
NYC prostate cancer surgeon, Dr. David Samadi, discusses why black men are at increased risk for prostate cancer and may benefit from more vigilant screening
Inherited factors can contribute to prostate cancer in Black men. Research shows they have a more aggressive cancer with different genetic mutations, and are typically diagnosed later.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dexter Scott King, aged 62, the youngest son of the iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Dexter, lost his battle with prostate cancer, bringing attention to the alarming disparities in prostate cancer outcomes among black men.
Cancer, an indiscriminate foe, takes its toll on individuals regardless of race, but prostate cancer exhibits a disproportionate impact on black men. Dexter's struggle underscores the need for heightened awareness and proactive measures in the black community.
Key Facts: Prostate Cancer Disparities in Black Men
• Black men are 50% more likely to develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.
• They face a higher risk of aggressive prostate cancer.
• The mortality rate from prostate cancer is twice as high for black men compared to white men.
In the face of these daunting statistics, black men must take charge of their health and employ strategic measures to outsmart this potentially deadly disease.
Strategies for Outsmarting Prostate Cancer
1. Early and Regular Screenings:
· Initiate prostate cancer screenings by at least age 40.
· Undergo yearly screenings, including a prostate specifc antigen (PSA) blood test and a digital rectal exam.
2. Self-Advocacy:
· Challenge medical advice that dismisses early screenings.
· Encourage fellow black men to prioritize their health and get tested.
3. Understanding Treatment Plans:
· Seek personalized treatment plans tailored to individual needs.
· Be aware of options like robotic prostate cancer surgery for optimal outcomes. This minimally invasive surgery uses the latest advancements in robotics and computer technology to completely remove the cancerous prostate. This specially designed technique spares the neurovascular bundles responsible for erectile function and better preserves the function of the urethra for optimal urinary continence after surgery.
4. Community Connection:
· Foster open dialogue among black men about prostate cancer.
· Encourage sharing experiences and emotions for mutual support.
5. Participation in Research:
· Join clinical trials and research studies.
· Support organizations like the Prostate Cancer Health Education
Network (PHEN) in advancing understanding and treatment.
This tragic loss is a reminder of the urgency to address the disparities in prostate cancer outcomes among black men. By implementing these strategies and fostering community engagement, we can collectively work towards a future where prostate cancer no longer claims lives prematurely.
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
