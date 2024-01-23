Submit Release
Kansas Judicial Center to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday due to adverse weather

TOPEKA—The Kansas Judicial Center will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 23, due to adverse weather.

The delayed opening includes the Office of Judicial Administration, the clerk of appellate courts, Supreme Court Law Library, and appellate reporter. Individual judicial chambers may differ.

All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.

Shawnee County District Court is not impacted by this delayed opening. District courts make their own announcements, if needed, due to adverse weather.

