McQueen releases first Novel, Danny McQ Born Loser
BAP America expands as McQueen releases his First Novel! Texas Independent candidate for U.S. Congress in District 21 has a focus on business growth.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Do More Faster, So Others May Live” is the motto that Dan McQueen, 2024 Independent candidate for Texas CD21 (U.S. Congress District 21) exemplifies. It is the challenge he sends to all his veteran colleagues. Kicking off the new year with a bang or shall we say BAP, as President of the board for BAP America he announced the expansion of the business development programming. He intends to hold AI (Artificial Intelligence) seminars for Film, Politics, and A.A.M. (Advanced Air Mobility) across District 21 and at the BAP headquarters in Corpus Christi throughout 2024. Focusing on business growth in the rural areas between Austin and San Antonio. Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Bandera, Buda, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Leakey are key towns McQueen hopes to engage as remote BAP locations. “The increased immigration issues and rate of technological change make it imperative that we develop more community-involved pathways for business growth”. McQueen stated. McQueen has also released his first in a series of novels that depict the fictional character, Danny McQ. His past experiences as a Navy Frogman SAR, Martial Artist, Engineer, and many other adventures give him a broad reach in interesting stories. Danny McQ Born Loser followed by Danny McQ Patriot Force are the first two releases planned for 2024. McQueen is involved in the film industry from Austin to Corpus Christi and is gearing up for the first in a series of films around the Danny McQ character. He intends to involve local Martial Artists and small business owners in a semi-reality-based short film series.
A.A.M. (Advanced Air Mobility) has been McQueen’s primary with Aero McQ and AeroTae’ are his pet projects in transportation and aviation. Targeting a Texas air transport corridor for A.A.M from Corpus Christi Texas, which is connected to the waterways of the Gulf of Mexico, onto Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. “The growth of the technological transportation industry is one key focus required to compete in the global market with China as they obviously see the impact of dominance in transportation”, McQueen said. “America has been lacking and lagging in major business development and our nation's Government has given away the farm, literally”.
The promotion of a Junior Engineer Program for the nonprofit BAP (Break Addiction Partnership) America was an early focus of McQueen’s to enhance Virtual S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) outreach program to all youth activity locations across TEXAS. He intends to expand this program into cost-free Avionics and Aviation training to provide a “Do More Faster, So Others May Live” philosophy toward the support of Aerial Transportation. McQueen stated, “I believe that the pathway to helping with homelessness, addiction, America’s Economics, and Uniting America is by advancing the purpose of our youth and citizens through many programs. By providing an Air Force One Jr. Engineering Program at no charge to Youth groups, Martial Arts studios, Churches, daycares, and all locations Virtually. We expand the ability to Elevate our Texas Youth in actual purposeful directions that enhance their future. This allows us to reach into the inner city and low-income areas of all our major cities to help uplift those who might not have opportunities in their neighborhoods. Providing an insight to the future of transportation and the next level technology industry.” The BAP America training process follows that of Khan Academy and edX. McQueen has been directly involved in university education of computer science with a focus on software engineering. These programs are Virtual and conducted over multiple locations to enhance global learning of the advancing transportation industry.
The advances in renewable energy and battery storage have created a pathway to enhance transportation and impact the environment with positive changes. Relieving gridlock will impact the enormous greenhouse gases and advancing technology will continue to improve the A.A.M industry. NREL is advancing energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies, which MITI (McQueen Innovative Transport Inc) and Aero McQ strongly support. McQueen’s early advances in technological design were also part of the MIT (Massachusetts Institute Technologies) and Department of Energy Clean Energy competition. Focus continues expanding the transportation sector for American economic growth and reducing the environmental impact on the planet from transportation.
McQueen is a decorated U.S. Navy Frogman Combat Veteran Aviation Warfare SAR (Search and Rescue) Rescue Swimmer, Master Martial Artist, Prior nominee for U.S. Congress Texas District 35, Prior Mayor Corpus Christi, retired Lead Engineer on the Boeing VC25B Air Force One Presidential Aircraft, Army Black Hawk Helicopter, Marine Corps Osprey VTOL, Educator, Author, Novelist and Musician.
Dan McQueen
McQueen for Congress
email us here