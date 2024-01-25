Yellowfin BI Celebrates 20 Years of Embedded Analytics Innovation
Yellowfin celebrates two decades of analytics innovation and data democratization.
We're committed to continuously innovating and pushing the boundaries of what's possible with BI, making it even more intuitive, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowfin, a leading global provider of business intelligence (BI) and data analytics software, is proud to celebrate 20 years of innovation in the business intelligence (BI) and data analytics industry. Founded in 2004 with a mission to make data accessible and actionable for everyone, Yellowfin has grown into a global force, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock the power of data and gain a competitive edge.
— John Burr, General Manager, Yellowfin
From multi-tenancy to embedded analytics, data storytelling and AI-enabled analysis, Yellowfin's two-decade long journey has been one of consistent first-to-market innovation and unwavering commitment to its core values of:
• User-friendliness: Yellowfin has always been a champion of user-centric design, making BI tools accessible and engaging for users of all technical skill levels.
• Flexibility: Yellowfin's flexible architecture adapts to any data source and analysis need, catering to a wide range of industries and use cases.
• Collaboration: Yellowfin fosters a collaborative data culture, empowering teams to share insights and make data-driven decisions together.
“At the time of Yellowfin’s inception, data access was entirely IT-led, and business people were reliant on IT for answers to their data,” said Justin Hewitt, co-founder of Yellowfin. “As Australians, we needed to move in our own direction in a US-centric software market, and we gained a lot of traction with independent software vendors (ISV) needing help in better accessing their data, and from there, we were able to expand globally.”
“We wanted to build an entirely web-based and drag-and-drop reporting solution that other software developers could easily use and embed into their own SaaS applications,” said Glen Rabie, co-founder of Yellowfin. “There was nothing out there that could do what we wanted to do, and that’s essentially where Yellowfin started from - building a world-class solution for analytics that other businesses could embed in their product, and consumer access of data, and how consumers want to access and use it.”
With multi-tenancy and embedded BI as its foundation in 2004, Yellowfin went on to add numerous capabilities to its analytics platform over the years to match the ever-evolving business landscape and digital transformation boom, with some of its biggest features including:
• Spatial BI and interactive charts (2009)
• Data governance, security and broadcasting (2010)
• Big data sources (2012)
• Data science integration, data transformation and AI-assisted insights (2017)
• Data storytelling and automated analytics in (2018)
• Guided natural language query/NLQ in (2021)
In January 2022, Yellowfin joined forces with Idera, Inc., a global leader in B2B software productivity tools. This strategic partnership further bolstered Yellowfin's resources and reach, enabling the company to accelerate its market expansion and deliver its intuitive BI solutions to an even wider audience. With Idera's support, Yellowfin is poised to continue its pioneering spirit in the years to come, unlocking the power of data for businesses of all sizes across the globe.
"Yellowfin has come a long way since its humble beginnings," said John Burr, General Manager of Yellowfin. "What started as a small team with a big vision has evolved into a thriving community of passionate individuals dedicated to democratizing data analysis. We're incredibly proud of what has been achieved over the past two decades, but we're even more excited about the future. We're committed to continuously innovating and pushing the boundaries of what's possible with BI, making it even more intuitive, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone."
As Yellowfin celebrates its 20th anniversary, the company is looking ahead to a future filled with further growth and innovation. With a focus on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics, mobile BI, and embedded analytics solutions, Yellowfin is committed to making data even more central to every business decision.
About Yellowfin
Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world’s leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, please visit us at www.yellowfinbi.com.
