Manchin Announces $3.2 Million For Water Infrastructure Upgrades In Ripley, Mannington

January 22, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,229,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the City of Ripley and the City of Mannington. The funding will support wastewater treatment plant improvements and water meter upgrades in Jackson and Marion Counties. These federal awards are two of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“I’m pleased the EPA is investing more than $3.2 million in upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure in Ripley and Mannington. The funding announced today will support vital water infrastructure upgrades in both cities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.