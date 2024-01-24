Years After Prince's Endorsement, Bazerk's New Single "On My Ali" Sparks Sonic Revolution

Los Angeles alternative hip hop band, Bazerk Bazerk releases new single, "On My Ali" Bazerk front man, Zu Phelps connects with the crowd

Bazerk's "On My Ali": Discover the vibe that won Prince's endorsement. What made Prince so adamant about endorsing this band? Take a listen.

Y'all better keep doing what you're doing and people are gonna start following .” — Prince

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unsigned Los Angeles band Bazerk releases "On My Ali" their latest single, giving the underground music scene a jolt of energy.The track, which was released on January 5, 2024, is more than a song - it's an homage to Muhammad Ali's strength and a powerful reminder that we all control our lives with our subconscious minds.Rock riffs and Hip Hop beats combine in Bazerk's edgy, raw Funk style. Frontman, Zu, was inspired by the legendary Prince in 2005 to be out of bounds with his Hip Hop style, incorporating influences of Metal and Rock, resulting in the unique sound of Bazerk.An invitation to perform for Prince on his birthday in downtown Los Angeles and encouragement from the legend himself, who said they were the "real deal" and "needed to be heard" by the world, are among Bazerk's career highlights.The band has achieved significant milestones this year, including 1.8 million Spotify streams, 1 million SoundCloud streams, and induction into the Akademia Hall Of Fame Live performances by Bazerk have been praised by many artists they've shared the stage with, including George Clinton, Ludacris, KRS One, 311, Wu-Tang, Fishbone, The Black-Eyed Peas, and One Size 0. Their extensive tour history includes renowned Los Angeles venues like the House of Blues, Queen Mary, the Roxy Theater, and more.Their unique sound has earned them praise from funk master George Clinton, who referred to them as "A great original band." Collaborations with artists like Angelo Moore from Fishbone and Dr. Mad Vibe have further cemented their standing.If you like Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, or Audioslave, then you're going to want to experience the dynamic force of Bazerk and soak up the beast mode vibes of "On My Ali."Catch Bazerk live on January 26, 2024, at Boardner's Night Club , 1652 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028.Connect with BazerkFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bazerkband IG: https://www.instagram.com/bazerk_bandofficial Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bazerk543535345 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zuthegreatone YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@bazerkbandofficial About BezerkBezerk, a high-energy Alternative Rock band from Los Angeles, CA, blends edgy Funk, Rock, and Hip Hop beats into a unique sonic experience. With a history of iconic collaborations and electrifying live performances, Bezerk continues to push boundaries in the music industry.

"On My Ali" by Bazerk