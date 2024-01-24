Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,356 in the last 365 days.

Years After Prince's Endorsement, Bazerk's New Single "On My Ali" Sparks Sonic Revolution

Los Angeles alternative hip hop band, Bazerk

Los Angeles alternative hip hop band, Bazerk

Bazerk On My Ali

Bazerk releases new single, "On My Ali"

Zu Phelps Bazerk

Bazerk front man, Zu Phelps connects with the crowd

Bazerk's "On My Ali": Discover the vibe that won Prince's endorsement. What made Prince so adamant about endorsing this band? Take a listen.

Y'all better keep doing what you're doing and people are gonna start following .”
— Prince
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unsigned Los Angeles band Bazerk releases "On My Ali" their latest single, giving the underground music scene a jolt of energy.

The track, which was released on January 5, 2024, is more than a song - it's an homage to Muhammad Ali's strength and a powerful reminder that we all control our lives with our subconscious minds.

Rock riffs and Hip Hop beats combine in Bazerk's edgy, raw Funk style. Frontman, Zu, was inspired by the legendary Prince in 2005 to be out of bounds with his Hip Hop style, incorporating influences of Metal and Rock, resulting in the unique sound of Bazerk.

An invitation to perform for Prince on his birthday in downtown Los Angeles and encouragement from the legend himself, who said they were the "real deal" and "needed to be heard" by the world, are among Bazerk's career highlights.

The band has achieved significant milestones this year, including 1.8 million Spotify streams, 1 million SoundCloud streams, and induction into the Akademia Hall Of Fame.

Live performances by Bazerk have been praised by many artists they've shared the stage with, including George Clinton, Ludacris, KRS One, 311, Wu-Tang, Fishbone, The Black-Eyed Peas, and One Size 0. Their extensive tour history includes renowned Los Angeles venues like the House of Blues, Queen Mary, the Roxy Theater, and more.

Their unique sound has earned them praise from funk master George Clinton, who referred to them as "A great original band." Collaborations with artists like Angelo Moore from Fishbone and Dr. Mad Vibe have further cemented their standing.

If you like Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, or Audioslave, then you're going to want to experience the dynamic force of Bazerk and soak up the beast mode vibes of "On My Ali."

Listen To “On My Ali” on Spotify

Catch Bazerk live on January 26, 2024, at Boardner's Night Club, 1652 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Connect with Bazerk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bazerkband

IG: https://www.instagram.com/bazerk_bandofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bazerk543535345

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zuthegreatone

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@bazerkbandofficial

About Bezerk
Bezerk, a high-energy Alternative Rock band from Los Angeles, CA, blends edgy Funk, Rock, and Hip Hop beats into a unique sonic experience. With a history of iconic collaborations and electrifying live performances, Bezerk continues to push boundaries in the music industry.

Zu Phelps
Bazerk
bazerk@unsignedtour.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

"On My Ali" by Bazerk

You just read:

Years After Prince's Endorsement, Bazerk's New Single "On My Ali" Sparks Sonic Revolution

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more