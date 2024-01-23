SAKATA INX Partners with Electroninks for Global Expansion of Metal Complex Inks
Japanese ink manufacturer looks to partner with Electroninks to develop products that leverage their core technologies and commercialize new businessesAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electroninks, the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced a business partnership with SAKATA INX of Japan that will help the company expand its business beyond printing inks and into a new product line for the electronics industry.
Acceleration of access to technologies and markets obtained through collaboration with Electroninks from the viewpoint of developing materials in a wide variety of applications in the electronics market can be expected to be a major milestone for SAKATA INX. Entering new markets by promoting the strengthening the company’s technological and new product development capabilities in its R&D division will help SAKATA INX reach its 2030 growth goals. In addition, Electroninks will gain a significant global expansion advantage for their full product line of metal complex inks, boosting both market share and R&D capability for the company.
“In the electronics field, demand for high-value-added materials is expected to grow significantly in the future due to heightened expectations for the enhancement of product functionality,” stated Yoshiaki Ueno, president and chief executive officer of SAKATA INX. “Against this backdrop, we will work with Electroninks as a global technology partner to develop new products and create new businesses.”
About Electroninks
Electroninks Incorporated is a world leader in the development of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.
Electroninks’ metal complex inks – include silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – our inks deliver higher conductivity, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide cost-effective, highly stable, and reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing manufacturing costs and complexity.
Electroninks has forged strategic partnerships with Applied Materials, M Ventures, FujiFilm, the DoD and other Tier 1 equipment and supply chain partners that allow the company to focus on innovation, while still meeting customers demands for quality, reliability and scale. Electroninks is well positioned to meet the needs of global commercial customers through its world-class 30,000-square-foot R&D and production facility in Austin, Texas, as well as domestic and global production sites. Learn more at electroninks.com
