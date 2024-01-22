Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,968 in the last 365 days.

Live Stream at 3 pm ET with International Space Station

By Darlene Trew crist | January 22, 2024 | Comments Off on Live Stream at 3 pm ET with International Space Station

Jan 23, 2024 03:00 PM

Register here.

Tuesday January 23 brings the opportunity to join a live downlink from the International Space Station (ISS) featuring NASA astronaut and former WHOI and OOI engineer, Loral O’Hara. Loral will share insights, answer questions, and discuss the many fascinating connections between exploration in space and the ocean. Also on stage will be Alvin Program Manager Bruce Strickrott and WHOI marine microbiologist Julie Huber.

You just read:

Live Stream at 3 pm ET with International Space Station

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more