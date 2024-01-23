North America Hotels are Improving Guest Communication & Engagement with GuestXMS from Maestro PMS
Properties are relying on the comprehensive guest engagement and operational communication hub to provide enhanced insights into guest needs
We created GuestXMS to help hoteliers better manage their reputations through improved operations and to expand oversight of emerging online sentiments and track and resolve every issue.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestro PMS, the leader in cloud hosted, All In One, private cloud and on-premise property-management systems for independent hotels and luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups, continues to help elevate hotel operations through expanded communications provided by its Guest Experience Management solution, or GuestXMS. This complete, seamless engagement hub provides hotels with two-way SMS communication between staff and guests, along with expanded internal communication capabilities for hotel operators. GuestXMS’s ability to track and resolve every aspect of guest engagement, from reviews to inquiries and even complaints, all under one program, has improved hotel reaction times and elevated review scores across the board.
GuestXMS has become an essential operational touchpoint for hoteliers looking for ways to remain within reach when guests are in need. Nick Miller, manager of the Resort at Governor’s Crossing in Sevierville, Tenn., said his hotel has been removing phones from the hotel guestroom due to reduced use from travelers. Still, he said doing so without a backup plan could be detrimental and leave operators without a reliable way to communicate with travelers. His answer lies in GuestXMS and its ability to manage communications on a guest-by-guest basis.
“GuestXMS has been a convenient tool for our property,” Miller said. “Now the front desk can become more accessible to guests who are used to relying on in-room phones to stay in contact with operators. We can stay in contact with travelers and even other operators while they are on the road; this increases the accessibility of our team by leaps and bounds. Furthermore, GuestXMS has allowed us to focus on technology and operations strategies guests support and engage with, while moving our operations more securely into the 21st Century.”
Performance Analytics Matter
Maestro’s GuestXMS also provides AI-powered analytics on hotel performance and staff engagement, allowing operators to track performance changes and shifts in efficiency over set periods of time. Venita Yelley, controller at the MCM Elegante Lubbock in Lubbock, Texas, said the biggest surprise since adopting the technology has been its impact on the hotel’s maintenance department. Through improved communications and the ability to manage tickets more efficiently without needless back-and-forth conversations, Yelley said the hotel’s maintenance speed and consistency have both increased.
“The MCM Elegante Lubbock was the first of our hotels to adopt Maestro’s GuestXMS, and since then we have mandated its inclusion at six other hotels owned by our group,” Yelley said. “After adopting GuestXMS, our hotel’s ratings and online reviews have increased by as much as 20 percent all thanks to our renewed ability to address problems prior to guests checking out. Additionally, workers today are more comfortable texting in some environments, and GuestXMS has given them a pathway to leading operations in a way that is most comfortable to them.”
Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS president, had this to say: “We created GuestXMS to help hoteliers better manage their reputations through improved operations, expand oversight of emerging online sentiments, and track and resolve every aspect of this process all in one place. Our team is working diligently to study the ways guests and our peers are continuing to evolve and are collaborating with trusted hotel partners to improve their operational potential wherever possible. Through technology, hotels can continue exceeding guest expectations without losing the prestige and significance that continues to draw travelers to their doorstep.”
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred cloud hosted or on-premises All-In-One Web PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including touchless and mobile apps to increase engagement, drive direct bookings, centralize operations; all while enabling a unified & seamless guest journey from booking to checkout and everything in between. For over 45 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 support and education services to keep hospitality groups thriving and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro PMS. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
