Mayor Jeff Mims of Clanton, Alabama Endorses Gerrick Wilkins for U.S. Congress
I wholeheartedly endorse Gerrick Wilkins for Congress. Now more than ever, we need a representative who will put Alabama first, not a career politician.”CLANTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development for his congressional campaign, Gerrick Wilkins has received a formal endorsement from Mayor Jeff Mims of Clanton, Alabama, for his bid in Alabama’s 6th Congressional District. This endorsement marks a key moment in the campaign, as Mayor Mims is a respected figure known for his dedication to the local community and its needs.
— Mayor Jeff Mims
Mayor Mims has long been an advocate for strong local leadership and has consistently worked toward the betterment of Clanton. His endorsement of Gerrick Wilkins underscores a shared commitment to placing Alabama's interests at the forefront of national politics.
"I wholeheartedly endorse Gerrick Wilkins for Congress. Now more than ever, we need a representative who will put Alabama first, not a career politician. Gerrick is the leader we desperately need in Washington. He understands the challenges we face here in Clanton and across Alabama, and I am confident he will prioritize these needs above the establishment's interests," said Mayor Jeff Mims.
Gerrick Wilkins responded to this endorsement with gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "Receiving Mayor Mims' endorsement is a great honor and a pivotal moment for our campaign. His belief in a leadership that prioritizes local needs over political games in Washington resonates deeply with our campaign’s vision. I am committed to being that leader for Alabama.”
Mayor Mims' endorsement is expected to resonate with voters who value community-oriented leadership and are seeking a change from the status quo in Washington.
For further information about Gerrick Wilkins and his campaign, please visit www.WilkinsforAL.com.
