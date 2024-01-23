Submit Release
Mayor Jeff Mims of Clanton, Alabama Endorses Gerrick Wilkins for U.S. Congress

Left to Right-Councilor Billy Singleton, Gerrick Wilkins and Mayor Jeff Mims at Peach Park

I wholeheartedly endorse Gerrick Wilkins for Congress. Now more than ever, we need a representative who will put Alabama first, not a career politician.”
— Mayor Jeff Mims
CLANTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development for his congressional campaign, Gerrick Wilkins has received a formal endorsement from Mayor Jeff Mims of Clanton, Alabama, for his bid in Alabama’s 6th Congressional District. This endorsement marks a key moment in the campaign, as Mayor Mims is a respected figure known for his dedication to the local community and its needs.

Mayor Mims has long been an advocate for strong local leadership and has consistently worked toward the betterment of Clanton. His endorsement of Gerrick Wilkins underscores a shared commitment to placing Alabama's interests at the forefront of national politics.

"I wholeheartedly endorse Gerrick Wilkins for Congress. Now more than ever, we need a representative who will put Alabama first, not a career politician. Gerrick is the leader we desperately need in Washington. He understands the challenges we face here in Clanton and across Alabama, and I am confident he will prioritize these needs above the establishment's interests," said Mayor Jeff Mims.

Gerrick Wilkins responded to this endorsement with gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "Receiving Mayor Mims' endorsement is a great honor and a pivotal moment for our campaign. His belief in a leadership that prioritizes local needs over political games in Washington resonates deeply with our campaign’s vision. I am committed to being that leader for Alabama.”

Mayor Mims' endorsement is expected to resonate with voters who value community-oriented leadership and are seeking a change from the status quo in Washington.

For further information about Gerrick Wilkins and his campaign, please visit www.WilkinsforAL.com.

