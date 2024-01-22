Buffalo Woman Drives Jobs in WNY with $1.1MM+ Construction Training for URM, Women, and Immigrants
Buffalo woman, CAHill TECH founder, launches $1.1MM construction program—hybrid training and mentorship empower for high-earning careers. Sign up today!BUFFALO, NY, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life's unpredictable journey often leads to unexpected opportunities. Meet Robert Crutcher, a dedicated family man and seasoned Western New York worker whose life took a transformative turn through CAHill TECH’s construction training program. The newly launched 2-month program, funded by a collaboration between the Western New York community and the State of New York, is set to invest over $1MM to train and place individuals into construction jobs using aQuiRe Construction Academy’s program. Starting salaries in the construction industry start at $45,000 and can advance above $70,000 within five years.
A few months ago, Robert found himself at a crossroads, navigating job uncertainty while working landscaping. Introduced to CAHill TECH’s program by a friend, he embraced the potential for a high-earning job, mentorship, and training in a secure industry. The program's unique blend of remote learning and hands-on training allowed Robert to learn construction skills at his own pace while maintaining stability. "With the hybrid program, it was easy to maintain a stable living while training," said Crutcher.
Despite facing a health crisis within his family, CAHill TECH’s team became an unexpected pillar of support for Robert.
Completing the program with OSHA, Forklift, Flagger, and Aerial Lift certifications, he expressed gratitude for the team's understanding and patience during challenging times.
Crutcher highlighted the camaraderie and encouragement within CAHill TECH’s program, and as he steps into 2024 with a new career, he feels "welcome and secure" with the team supporting his journey.
Carley Hill, CEO and Founder of CAHill TECH, emphasized the program's holistic design, offering hybrid training and mentorship tailored to the needs of real people. The comprehensive curriculum, virtual education, and demand for skilled construction workers align with the goals of Empire State Development's Office of Strategic Workforce Development (OSWD).
Funded by a $751,211 grant from OSWD and a $360,000 match from CAHill TECH, the program aims to train individuals from all backgrounds for careers in construction. The curriculum, designed with input from construction companies, includes personal development, free transportation, free childcare, mental health counseling, financial education, emerging technology training, and wrap-around services. The construction training software may be utilized by trainees in programs sponsored by New York’s Department of Transportation, as the program’s goal is to train and place participants looking for employment across WNY. The program supports disadvantaged community members, women, and minorities for easy integration into the construction industry.
Construction companies are partnering with aQuiRe’s Construction Academy to use the program as a talent pipeline.
Participants who complete the hybrid training program receive multiple certifications that construction companies look for, including OSHA. The construction training program aims to train 300 construction workers in 2024, building partnerships with community-based organizations, churches, and schools. The construction training program will be offered in partnership with community colleges and institutions including SUNY Syracuse Educational Opportunity Center and SEAT: Social Enterprise and Training Center, while recruiting from churches, high schools, and refugee centers in Western New York.
The 2-month program, accepting 100 participants for the Spring 2024 session, is free and open to individuals seeking a secure career. No experience in construction is required. There are no limitations on education, and the curriculum is fully translated into Spanish for ESL participants. There is no requirement or limitation on age. Sign-ups accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up now at https://www.cahilltech.com/training-program.
