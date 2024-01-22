Governor issues statement on 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement on Monday, the 51st anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision:

“This date once marked a bright moment in U.S. history, when women were at long last granted autonomy over their own bodies and their own health care. Today, it has become a somber occasion as we are reminded that 18 months ago, the U.S. Supreme Court wrenched those rights away from American women.

New Mexico is a state that will not stop fighting for and supporting women in all aspects of their health care – and those efforts remain as critical as ever as attacks on abortion rights continue.”