Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces New Affordable Housing Development Across the State  

Boston — Less than a week after her State of the Commonwealth address in which she vowed to tackle rising housing costs, Governor Maura Healey today committed resources to support the production and preservation of more than 1,900 housing units in 19 communities across the state.

Gov. Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Ed Augustus joined state Sen. Liz Miranda and state Representative Samantha Montaño in Jamaica Plain to celebrate the Blessed Sacrament Church historic adaptive reuse project and to announce subsidies and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) support for several affordable housing projects across the state.

“These housing projects are a great example of why we expanded the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit in our tax cuts bill,” said Governor Healey. “From a church transformed into mixed-use mixed-income housing in Boston to the re-use of a vacant nursing home as affordable rental housing in Northampton, these funds will make it possible for thousands of Massachusetts residents to afford a home. We look forward to continuing to work to pass the Affordable Homes Act this year to create much-needed housing across all income levels in the state.”

Last fall, as part of a $1 billion tax relief signed by the governor, the Administration raised the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to $60 million annually – a $20 million increase over the previous year.

“We are expanding housing opportunities so more people can live, work and stay in Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “This is just one piece of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s strategy to increase our housing supply and lower costs for hard-working Massachusetts residents.”

The projects include:

Residences at the Park – Athol

135 Dudley Street – Boston

775 Huntington – Boston

Blessed Sacrament – Boston

Mildred Hailey 3 – Boston

NUBA Apartments – Boston

Thatcher Apartments – Brockton

Clifton Place – Cambridge

Jackson Place – Cambridge

Sacred Heart – Cambridge

4th at Broadway – Chelsea

25 Garvey Street – Everett

Franklin Ridge Senior Housing – Franklin

Library Commons 2 – Holyoke

Prospect Place – Northampton

Southern Tier – Oak Bluffs

Schoolhouse Apartments – Rockland

The Exchange 4%/9% - Salem

24 Webster Avenue – Somerville

Plaza Apartments – South Hadley

Residences at the Vault – Springfield

Baldwinville School – Templeton

Residences at Lawrence Hill – Wellfleet

WCG Homes – Worcester

“These projects, which will now be built as a result of the increase to the Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, are a direct result of the governor’s tax relief bill,” said Secretary Augustus. “The funding of these projects is proof that housing production for all of our communities is a top priority for the Healey-Driscoll Administration. The governor's Affordable Homes Act will soon fund even more, much needed, affordable housing in the commonwealth.”

Included in today’s announcement are two projects that will serve highly vulnerable populations.

Located in Lynn, Solimine House will provide 150 affordable senior housing units with a strong health care link.

Located in Boston, 900 Morrissey Boulevard will provide 99 single-room occupancy units, with extensive support services, to chronically homeless individuals in a now-vacant hotel.

“Pennrose is honored to be entrusted by the Hyde Square Task Force to preserve this incredible historic asset with them and to create performance space for the community that fulfills their mission. We are incredible grateful to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston for their commitment, dedication and resources to make this restoration and transformation a reality and to complete the work on this campus that has been done so well by the Jamaica Plain NDC and others,” said Charles Adam, Regional Vice President, Pennrose.

"We are fortunate to partner with Pennrose to preserve this community gem. This project will add much-needed affordable housing to Boston's Latin Quarter and include a performance space to help Hyde Square Task Force further our mission. We are grateful to the Commonwealth and the City of Boston for helping us complete the vision for this amazing building and campus,” said Celina Miranda, Executive Director of the Hyde Square Task Force.

Statements of Support:

Amy Schectman, CEO, 2Life Communities:

“Today’s awards illustrate the depth of Governor Healey’s commitment to producing truly affordable housing throughout Massachusetts. 2Life is so proud to partner with the Healey/Driscoll Administration to make sure all older adults have a path to aging in community—a full life of connection and purpose. Solimine House in Lynn, funded today, will bring 150 all-affordable apartments AND be a demonstration of the efficacy of integrating housing and healthcare on a single site.”

Aaron Gornstein, President and CEO, Preservation of Affordable Housing:

“We are grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for tackling the housing crisis head-on by expanding affordable housing production and preservation across the state. This vital funding, along with strong local support, will provide new rental homes for nearly 100 low- and moderate-income families in Cambridge and Wellfleet while advancing the Governor’s goals of addressing climate change and creating new jobs.”

Mathieu Zahler, Principal of MPZ Development and Jason Korb, Principal of Capstone Communities:

“Access to high-quality, affordable multi-family housing is an acute need not just in urban areas but across every community in Massachusetts. We are incredibly grateful to the Healey administration, including Secretary Augustus and his team at EOHLC, for providing critical funding that will allow us to reimagine the future of the historic Baldwinville Elementary school and break ground on first multifamily residential building to be permitted in Templeton in the last 25 years.”

Clark L. Ziegler, Executive Director, Massachusetts Housing Partnership:

“Today’s funding awards represent another major step forward by the Healey-Driscoll Administration to expand housing opportunities and reduce pressure on rents through the development and preservation of affordable housing. The Massachusetts Housing Partnership is pleased to support that effort by making long-term fixed rate mortgage financing available to many of these developments at below-market interest rates.”

William H. Grogan, President, Planning Office for Urban Affairs:

“We are extremely grateful to the Healey Administration’s commitment to addressing the Commonwealth’s housing crisis and ensuring that every person has the right to a safe and secure place to call home. Our communities need high quality housing options that are affordable to residents at different income levels, and the Administration’s support will make this type of housing a reality. With today’s award of housing resources from the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, coupled with support from the City of Brockton, the Planning Office for Urban Affairs will be able to proceed with our Thatcher Street Housing development in Brockton, which will provide 121 units of much-needed affordable and mixed-income housing in a sustainable, vibrant and diverse community that is located near residential and educational uses and incorporates public transportation access.”

Alexis Breiteneicher, Executive Director, Valley Community Development:

“We are thrilled that, with the Commonwealth’s support, this property will convert from existing fossil fuel systems to all-electric systems powered by alternative energy sources, including geothermal and photovoltaics."

Chrystal Kornegay, CEO, MassHousing:

“I applaud Governor Healey’s investment in the people of Massachusetts, by expanding affordable housing options across the state. Affordable homes support working families and stabilize households in need. MassHousing is proud to partner with the Healey-Driscoll Administration, to help move the Commonwealth’s housing agenda forward.”

Roger Herzog, Executive Director, Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation:

"The projects announced today in EOHLC’s latest funding round represent the continued successes we are able to achieve through close collaboration with our non-profit partners and the Commonwealth. We remain committed to helping to create new, quality affordable housing at a time of dire need and look forward to continuing to work with Governor Healey and her administration as she makes this issue a top priority in her agenda.”

Andy Waxman, Vice President of Development, The Community Builders New England:

“We are immensely grateful to the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities for recognizing the significance of the 900 Morrissey development, which will provide safe, stable, service-enriched housing to meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents. TCB is committed to providing stable housing and supportive services that make neighborhoods stronger. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Pine Street Inn for their invaluable partnership in making this development possible.”

Gilbert Winn, CEO, WinnCompanies:

“Today’s affordable housing tax credit awards smartly address the needs of neighborhoods, towns and Gateway Cities in fast-growing areas where working individuals and families hope to settle in and contribute to the local economy. These awards represent another important facet of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s thoughtful and comprehensive strategy to tackle the Commonwealth’s housing crisis.”

Benjie Moll, Principal, Arx Urban:

“Arx Urban is grateful for the crucial support provided by the State of Massachusetts. This partnership will make it possible for us to build a 62-unit mixed-income, deeply sustainable, transit-oriented community for the Chelsea community.”

Phil Cohen, Principal, Boston Communities:

The funding announced today will have a huge impact for families across the state. We are extremely grateful for everything this administration is doing to expand affordable housing options, keep families in their communities, promote transit-oriented developments, mix incomes, and promote diverse communities and diverse development teams.”

Marc Dohan, Executive Director, NewVue Communities:

“NewVue Communities is very grateful for support from the Healey-Driscoll Administration that will fund the conversion of two vacant but historic schools into 53 new affordable and intergenerational apartments in the Town of Athol. The Town of Athol has been a great partner with NewVue as we have worked together to convert the former Ellen Bigelow and Riverbend schools into the Residences at the Park and help meet the growing demand for housing.”

Keith Fairey, President and CEO, Way Finders:

“Way Finders is grateful to the Healey – Driscoll Administration for their willingness to comprehensively solve the Commonwealth’s housing crisis. The awards provided to our Western Massachusetts projects demonstrate the administration’s understanding of our challenges and exemplify the type of investments needed to create more housing affordability, choice, and opportunity in our region.”

Michael Johnston, Executive Director, Cambridge Housing Authority:

“The Cambridge Housing Authority is grateful for the Healey-Driscoll Administration and Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities' support for the Revitalization of Jefferson Park. Conditions were so poor at Jefferson Park that a third of the families onsite were relocated and units boarded up five years ago. The funding being provided by the administration is the final critical piece to start construction on the new Jefferson Park, which will replace 175 obsolete units and add over 100 new deeply affordable homes onsite with 130 units or nearly 47% serving families needing three-bedroom homes or larger. CHA is thankful to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for supporting a healthy and sustainable future for public housing communities.”

Gordon Pulsifer, President, First Resource Development Company:

“The First Resource Development team would like to thank Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, Housing Secretary Ed Augustus, Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox and the entire team at EOHLC for today’s funding award announcement for Residences at the Vault located at 310 State Street Springfield , Ma. Residences at the Vault was built in 1924 and was the home of a Federal Land Bank one of the first in the country. The building will be converted into 60 apartments (1,2 and 3 bedroom apartments). While maintaining all historic aspects such as the open banking lobby and the original vaults. Residences at the Vault will provide on site management and 24 hour security. New housing is badly needed in the Springfield area. Our Management Co First Resource Management Co. has extensive wait lists for families waiting for housing. Last year we opened 96 new apartments in downtown Springfield and the housing lottery produced several thousand applications demonstrating this demand.”

Yvette Dyson, Executive Director, Worcester Common Ground:

“The widening gap between the privileged and the underprivileged underscores the significance of the funding allocated to preserve 73 units at Worcester Common Ground. Through this initiative, Worcester Common Ground aims to implement energy conservation measures, including both energy retrofits and solar installations. The profound impact of this funding round is immeasurable, particularly as the aging buildings are in dire need of upgrades to improve the lives of residents. The focus on energy savings and the incorporation of healthy mechanisms within the units directly correlates with the well-being of our community's backbone – the vulnerable populations. We express our gratitude to the Healey Administration for their understanding of the ongoing necessity for affordable and healthy housing, providing everyday conveniences to those who need it most”

Emilio Dorcely, CEO, Urban Edge:

“We thank the Healey-Driscoll administration for their continued leadership and sense of urgency in responding to the unprecedented housing crisis in Boston and throughout the Commonwealth. This award will support the ongoing redevelopment of Mildred Hailey, an affordable multi-family rental project in Jamaica Plain, and will add much needed affordable housing units into the Boston market. In the fifty years since Urban Edge was founded, the role of public-private partnerships has been critical to bringing transformative investments to housing initiatives that will help make Boston a more equitable and vibrant City.”

John B. Cruz III, President and CEO, Cruz Companies:

“Our team is so excited to help rejuvenate this area where I grew up and attended school and church, right here on Dudley Street, but later witnessed years of redlining and disinvestment causing the steep decline of what was a diverse, bustling neighborhood and Boston’s second largest commercial node. We applaud our leaders in Boston and the Commonwealth for their investment in this effort to revive and reimagine Roxbury, and to bring back its vibrancy under the banner of Nubian Square, with our buildings named for notable Black figures from Roxbury like my father and Boston NAACP leader Leonard Alkins. I am both humbled and grateful to have our company help shepherd this historic rejuvenation, as we’ve done in Mattapan and Dorchester, bringing new housing and mixed uses for a successful future. It truly has special meaning for me.”

Rafael Mares, Executive Director, The Neighborhood Developers:

“Impact Residential Development and The Neighborhood Developers are grateful to EOHLC and the City of Everett for their support and funding for 25 Garvey Street. This will help with a critical need for affordable homes for Everett families to have stability and thrive.”

