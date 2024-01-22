YEAs in EU/UK: EaP Workshop in Valencia 2nd edition

On 4 November, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Valencia organised a dynamic 4-hour networking meeting focusing on Armenian culture and youth empowerment. The event featured a presentation by J. Tadevosyan on traditional dancing and the Armenian language, while E. Fagerlund spoke about the significance of youth engagement and provided detailed insights into the YEAs initiative.

Where the Event Took Place: Valencia, Spain

Results Achieved:

A. Reached 11 University students

B. Raised awareness about EU/UK – Armenian collaboration and Armenian culture

C. Promoted the EU NEIGHBOURS EAST Programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ Initiative

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: 11

Social Media Reach: 250+ on Instagram

Collaboration: The event was made possible through collaboration with AEDRI (Student organisation of Law and International Relations) and American Space Valencia. This partnership underscored the commitment to engaging with local student organizations and institutions to enhance the impact of EU-related initiatives and cultural exchanges.

This initiative not only provided valuable insights into Armenian culture and youth empowerment but also strengthened connections with the local community, fostering awareness about EU-Armenian collaboration and the opportunities offered by the EU NEIGHBOURS EAST Programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ Initiative. The collaboration with AEDRI and American Space Valencia showcased the cooperative spirit in promoting international relations and cultural understanding.