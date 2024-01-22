Submit Release
YEAs in Armenia: EuroClub Oshakan_Erasmus+ Day in Ashtarak

On November 19, EuroClub Oshakan orchestrated an enlightening event in the Ashtarak enlarged community, aiming to introduce Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps (ESC) opportunities to the local youth.

Where the Event Took Place: Oshakan, Aragatsotn region

Results Achieved: The event significantly heightened awareness regarding EU-funded study exchanges, volunteering, and internships among the young attendees. It served as an inspiration for them to explore international experiences, broaden their horizons, and contribute to the creation of a connected and inclusive Europe.

Target Audience: 13+ year-old youth from Ashtarak city and nearby communities

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: 15

Collaboration: The event was made possible with Uniting Bridge NGO, exemplifying a cooperative effort to empower local youth with information about Erasmus+ and ESC opportunities. This partnership aimed to bridge connections and foster a sense of inclusivity, encouraging young individuals to participate in international educational and volunteering initiatives actively.

