YEAs in Moldova: School Visit to the School for Children with Visual Impairments, Christmas Edition

On December 15, Moldovan Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) visited the School for Children with Visual Impairments, presenting the EU’s history, values, and collaborations with Moldova. The focus was on emphasizing youth opportunities like Erasmus+ and EU4Youth Alumni. The event concluded with the distribution of small prizes for the participants.

Event Details:

Where the Event Took Place: Chisinau, the School for Children with Visual Impairments

Results Achieved:

Increased Awareness about the European Union: The event successfully increased awareness about the European Union among young participants, providing insights into its history, values, and collaborations with Moldova. Facilitated Engaging Interactions: The initiative facilitated engaging interactions and discussions on EU-related topics, creating an inclusive environment that encouraged active participation and exchange of ideas. Cultivated Curiosity and Interest: The event cultivated a sense of curiosity and interest among the youth regarding EU affairs, sparking enthusiasm for exploring opportunities like Erasmus+ and EU4Youth Alumni.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: 40

Social Media Reach: 2300+

Collaboration: The event was conducted in collaboration with The School for Children with Visual Impairments Administration, demonstrating a partnership that enabled the successful organization and execution of the event. This collaboration emphasized the commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in spreading awareness about the EU.