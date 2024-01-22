YEAs Ukraine: Offline presentation ‘EU-funded opportunities for youth’

On December 16, Ukrainian Young European Ambassador (YEA) Viktoriia Kravets conducted an offline presentation on ‘EU-funded opportunities for youth’ for participants of the youth exchange within the network of youth spaces ‘TVORY.’ The presentation covered information about the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative, other opportunities for young people from the European Union, and insights into how the EU is currently aiding Ukraine. The session concluded with a Q&A segment where participants learned about the selection process to become Young European Ambassadors.

Event Details:

Where the Event Took Place: Lviv, Ukraine

Results Achieved:

Increased Awareness: The presentation successfully educated 20 young participants about EU-funded opportunities for youth, the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative, and the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS EAST’ program.

Target Audience: Young people aged 17-25

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: 20

Collaboration: The event was conducted in collaboration with MoloDvizhCenter.Lviv, highlighting the partnership between the Young European Ambassador and the youth centre in organising and facilitating the presentation.

Linked Campaign: Youth Campaign

This initiative not only disseminated valuable information about EU opportunities but also fostered direct engagement with young participants. The collaboration with MoloDvizhCenter.Lviv showcased the collective effort to empower and inform the youth about EU initiatives, fostering a sense of involvement and awareness within the community. The event was aligned with the broader Youth Campaign, emphasising the strategic focus on youth-related outreach and education.